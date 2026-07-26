Two GOP Senators Urge No Recess

".@LeaderJohnThune, I hereby object to any effort to put the Senate into recess in August—at least until such time as the Senate has passed the SAVE America Act—and hereby request a roll call vote," Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) tweets. "Do not assume you have my consent. You do not."

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.@LeaderJohnThune, I hereby object to any effort to put the Senate into recess in August—at least until such time as the Senate has passed the SAVE America Act—and hereby request a roll call vote.



Do not assume you have my consent.



You do not. https://t.co/jyt1lvkmQu — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 26, 2026

"I stand with @basedmikelee," Sen. Rick Scott (R-Florida) tweets. "I will vote to stay in session unless we have passed the SAVE America Act. The American people expect us to deliver. They deserve secure elections."

I stand with @basedmikelee.



I will vote to stay in session unless we have passed the SAVE America Act.



The American people expect us to deliver. They deserve secure elections. https://t.co/nvLB5PjpOF — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) July 26, 2026

Any senator affiliated with either party can write the majority leader in opposition to recess until a certain political objective, whatever that may be, is achieved. The two gentlemen arguing for no recess in this case are Republican senators. Republicans hold a majority in the Senate of the United States, so it will prove interesting to see whether this movement for not recessing the Senate gains any traction. Regardless of the political objective being used as a basis, not recessing the U.S. Senate would affect all senators.