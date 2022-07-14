You know, we’ve decided Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is really her own worst enemy. She could have let this go but nooooooo, apparently she’s not getting enough (or the right) attention for her tweet calling out the comedian who harassed her on the Capitol steps yesterday SO she went to Instagram to ask men there what advice they have for OTHER men who want to stand up against abusers and harassers.

This seems weird but hold on a sec … it might all make sense here shortly.

I asked men on Instagram what advice they have for other men who want to stand up to abusers and harassers, but struggle to in the moment. Here’s what they had to say: pic.twitter.com/4ECEK6stLk — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2022

‘Men on Instagram’ is funny in and of itself but then this came across our radar and you know what, that DOES look like her fiancé standing beside her when the ‘attack’ happened. If this really IS him, he did just sort of stand there like a lump on a log.

Holy shit. Is that AOC's fiancé in the video standing right next to her as she is getting harassed? After he does nothing, AOC says she wanted to "deck" the heckler "because if no one will protect us then I'll do it myself" What a pathetic loser. pic.twitter.com/LFoDpMFVgb — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 14, 2022

Ouch.

We suppose that could be some other pathetic loser who didn’t do anything to help her but yeah, this is strange. Is she asking Instagram men that question because he stood there and did nothing? Or is she really just this thirsty for attention and will get it anywhere she can?

Or is this all stupid and just more proof that everything is getting dumber every day?

We need to instruct these men who harassed you that looting, rioting, and burning black-owned businesses is a much more acceptable form of protest. Teachable moment here. https://t.co/H4VlVaOEtY — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) July 14, 2022

Teachable moment. We like that.

Can you define “man?” — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) July 14, 2022

My guess is you're going to be getting this kind of thing semi-regularly from here on out because by endorsing the harassment of Brett Kavanaugh, you made it clear you are fine with this kind of behavior. Why should you be exempt? — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) July 14, 2022

You asked men on instagram? Mmkay. — 🇺🇸 Habitual Line Stepper 🇺🇸 (@MmHabitual) July 14, 2022

Right?

Asking men on Instagram for advice for other men. HA HA HA HA HA

Maybe you shouldn't have asked a bunch of soy boi Liberals in their little skinny jeans and man buns. — John Q. America (RN Michael) 🇺🇸 (@VBcoachInCali) July 14, 2022

Maybe they want to date you… — just some guy 💎🖐️ (@justsomeguy_tx) July 14, 2022

*snort*

***

Related:

Alleged mother of 10-year-old rape victim tells Telemundo the child ‘is fine’ and ‘everything they say about him (Gerson Flores) is a lie’ (watch)

Brand spankin’ new abortionist bragging that she’s GLOWING because she’s proud to abort babies goes OH so very wrong

WAAANH! Stephanie Ruhle can’t DEAL with Elon Musk pushing back after she tried shaming him over his Hunter Biden tweet (bully, really?)