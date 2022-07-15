The Biden administration is working ALMOST as hard to blame Joe Manchin for their failed policies and ideas as they’ve worked to blame Putin for our high gas prices. Notice, that they’re not crediting Putin when these prices are going down …

THE PRESIDENT DOESN’T CONTROL GAS PRICES!

THANKS JOE FOR BRINGING GAS PRICES DOWN!

Same people.

Jim Geraghty was good enough to put together a thread highlighting some of the real issues Biden has created in the country and they have very little if anything to do with the fact that mean ol’ Joe Manchin won’t let him pass ‘Build Back Better.’

Take a gander:

As I note at the tail end of today's Morning Jolt, there are some really useful economic bits of news that seem more important to me than yet another round of "what mood is Joe Manchin in today, and will he change his mind on BBB?"https://t.co/ZK2VVdF5po — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) July 15, 2022

State of Denial.

State of Dementia.

We suppose it all works.

Item one: "Worker shortages are creating problems for construction and infrastructure projects, tampon production (!), pools and summer attractions, and even Independence Day fireworks displays."https://t.co/ZK2VVdF5po pic.twitter.com/ThSrmAnH8l — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) July 15, 2022

YIKES!

We won’t make a joke about men buying up all the tampons, we won’t make a joke about men buying up all the tampons, we won’t make a joke about men buying up all the tampons …

“Small business owners expecting better business conditions over the next six months decreased seven points to a net negative 61 percent, the lowest level recorded in the 48-year survey."https://t.co/ZK2VVdF5po pic.twitter.com/nmsB6zEYdD — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) July 15, 2022

Considering Democrats like Ralph Northam crushed small businesses with their ridiculous lockdown rules we’re honestly surprised it’s this high. And let’s not pretend any of the EOs Biden signed has helped them recover, let alone thrive.

Democrats were willing to destroy the economy to get rid of the bad orange man.

And now we’re all seeing the results of what they were willing to do.

Sorry, not sorry.

"The Atlanta Fed’s projection for GDP in the most recently-completed quarter is negative 1.2 percent – which would make two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth, the traditional definition of a recession."https://t.co/ZK2VVdF5po pic.twitter.com/awq0MM2puc — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) July 15, 2022

So wait, it’s not mean ol’ Manchin’s fault?!

GOSH, we’re shocked. We were told if ONLY he’d sign off on the gigantic, expensive, overreaching legislation that all of our troubles would just go away.

Our refinery capacity isn’t increasing, and in fact another refinery is scheduled to shut down at the end of 2023, or perhaps even earlier. So that problem isn’t likely to go away anytime soon.https://t.co/ZK2VVdF5po pic.twitter.com/TFphnXHQqb — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) July 15, 2022

Let’s go, Brandon.

This is terrifying, btw.

I mean… is it me, or does all of that stuff seem more important than "THIS JUST IN, Joe Manchin STILL won't sign on to Build Back Better"?https://t.co/ZK2VVdF5po pic.twitter.com/AeP1euW7wG — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) July 15, 2022

Gosh, seems pretty damn important to us.

But then again, we don’t need a scapegoat to keep from admitting the policies we’ve already put in place are destroying the economy and we’re not pretending some magical piece of legislation would just make it all go away.

In other words, we’re not Democrats or the Biden administration.

Psst, it’s Biden’s fault you guys. Not Manchin’s.

***

