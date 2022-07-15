We get it, he hates Trump. But this crossed a line.

Imagine taking this much time to dissect any post from Trump, let alone a post where he was announcing his ex-wife’s death. You know what, don’t imagine that, only really broken, twisted, and horrible people would do that.

Hence, the guy who once mocked dead teenagers at an Ariana Grande concert and who is known for harassing a Target employee so badly an entire movement was founded to give her a free vacation for putting up with him.

Guess we shouldn’t be surprised by this from David Leavitt:

President Trump announced that his first wife Ivana Trump has died. He used an exclamation mark the post about is ex wife dying. pic.twitter.com/d1hGLQRUa6 — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) July 14, 2022

Yes, Trump’s tweets always read like this – lots of exclamation points. Maybe David missed the rest of the post where Trump talked about how amazing she was, how much their children loved her, etc. etc.

But you know, an exclamation point …

In addition to using an exclamation mark, noticeably absent in President Donal Trump’s post about Ivana Trump dying is that he loved her or that he missed her. It is common knowledge that he cheated on her when she was alive. Because he’s a terrible immoral person. pic.twitter.com/c0burI6hEj — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) July 14, 2022

She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her.

His entire post shows he loved her.

He continued.

When Donald Trump or the person he paid to post the message of Ivana Trump dying typed the message, they wrote “all those that loved her” and not “all of us who loved her.” pic.twitter.com/n4LpVMJzcQ — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) July 14, 2022

AS WE WERE ALL SO PROUD OF HER.

Dude.

Get a life.

Several people are commenting that “God took the wrong Trump” or “wrong Trump” in response to the way Donald Trump posted that Ivana Trump had died. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/zTTZeyAZum — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) July 14, 2022

Classy right? One minute he’s criticizing Trump for not being more affectionate in his post and the next he’s joking about God taking the wrong Trump.

Notice how in the post Donald Trump made that Ivana Trump died he says “her three children.” Not “our three children.” pic.twitter.com/unrs0idwky — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) July 14, 2022

He was speaking about her …

If he’d have said, ‘our three children,’ a-holes like Leavitt would claim he was trying to make this post about himself.

I may not personally like them, however I’m sorry for the children’s loss of Ivana Trump. Donald Trump, who cheated on her, I have no sympathy for. — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) July 14, 2022

Nobody cares, dude.

So many people have posted “wrong Trump” about Ivana Trump dying that God has made a statement: “Donald will be in hell soon enough. But first I want him in jail.” https://t.co/YyERH9d3Ng — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) July 14, 2022

So edgy.

This though? With an assist from Cheri Jacobus?

Ivana Trump "fell down some stairs" and died just like Epstein "killed himself."https://t.co/4u45J7iV4c — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) July 14, 2022

Just ugly.

Delete your account. — Ultra Calvin Will Not Comply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶🚜 (@shoveitjack) July 15, 2022

Falls are the leading cause of injury-related death for people aged 65+, numbnuts.https://t.co/MJGQaOoiZL — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) July 15, 2022

Can you be anymore of a despicable excuse for human excrement? — Umbrella Security Services (@cryshalsing) July 15, 2022

Do you have any friends? — Improp Op (@ImproperOpinion) July 15, 2022

My elderly uncle fell down the stairs and died from the head trauma, was he "Epsteined" too? 🙄#moron — Witchy Chick (@1WitchyChick) July 15, 2022

Good to see he hasn’t gotten any more decent, humane, or kind. And of course, Twitter continues to verify his account which means they’re AOK with what he posts.

***

