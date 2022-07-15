Adam Schiff blaming evil oil companies for making Biden fist-bump with Saudis … wow. Dude, nobody made Biden put a stop to our energy independence. Ok, well that may not be true as we’re fairly confident Sleepy Joe isn’t making any decisions on his own but pretending this is not the case, Adam Schiff-for-brains’ tweet is stupid.

Democrats did this.

Biden did this.

And the only people dumb enough to believe otherwise are probably in the 25% of the country who still think Biden is doing a good job.

If we ever needed a visual reminder of the continuing grip oil-rich autocrats have on U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East, we got it today. One fist bump is worth a thousand words. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) July 15, 2022

Dude, Biden did this. YOU did this. Suck it up.

Yet it is your party that took us, in less than twelve months, from energy independence to begging the same oligarchs you decry to pump more oil to save your asses in November. SMH — Al Tournas CDR USNR (ret) 🍊🇺🇸⚓️🏌️‍♂️⛷ (@altournas) July 15, 2022

Pretty sure they won’t be saving their as*es in November but it’s sort of fun to watch them try.

hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) July 15, 2022

We laughed too.

Yes it's going great pic.twitter.com/jYo39AIDQG — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) July 15, 2022

Accurate.

We’ve been embarrassed by @JoeBiden for a while now. Welcome to the party, you’re only 18 months late. — jason anderson (@PennsyltuckyJCA) July 15, 2022

Maybe we wouldn’t need to depend on foreign autocracies so much for oil if dems allowed us to be energy independent again — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 15, 2022

Crazy talk, we know.

Thanks to the Democrats, effective January 20, 2021. Nice reminder, Adam. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) July 15, 2022

Glenn Greenwald with the mic drop:

The implication here — the US is forced to buy oil from the Saudis — is false. There are many other ways the US could obtain oil: buying it from countries they are sanctioning or more domestic drilling. Buying from the Saudis (and propping up that regime) is Biden's choice. https://t.co/hBobqijzmJ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 15, 2022

Buying from the Saudis is Biden’s choice.

Oh, and propping them up.

Yup.

I am old enough to remember 2019 when we were energy independent and we didn't need to do what Biden did. You led us here Adam! — Jim 🇺🇸 🇹🇼 (@jimkaldem) July 15, 2022

Yeah, nobody buys the ‘evil oil companies’ talking points anymore, Schiffty. Better luck next time.

***

