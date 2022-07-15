Pramila Jayapal seems VERY disturbed at the idea of people who took out student loans having to actually pay them back. She calls it a burden, while ignoring the fact that if they did cancel this debt they would only burden taxpayers with it.

But either she doesn’t care about that or isn’t bright enough to understand.

Maybe we should embrace the power of ‘and.’

In less than 50 days, the average student loan borrower will face a $400/month payment again. We can’t let this happen. It’s time to cancel student debt and relieve this burden. — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) July 14, 2022

We absolutely can let this happen.

And we should.

Charles C. W. Cooke broke out the puppets and crayons to explain WHY we can let this happen in a thread.

Why can’t we let this happen? The people who owe that money owe it because they chose to borrow it and use it to pay for services they received. Not only is it illegal for the executive to do so, but to transfer liability to people who didn’t borrow and spend it would be immoral. https://t.co/E3L0e1UMIR — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 14, 2022

Illegal.

Immoral.

No wonder Democrats love it.

Keep going.

The idea is a disgrace—little more than special pleading from some of the most privileged and well-connected people in America. https://t.co/rP3RN1joAY — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 14, 2022

Another excellent point.

Pleading, pandering, and begging for votes based on the idea of a gimme.

Again, not new for our pals on the Left.

A lot of people in the White House know the idea is a political catastrophe. Biden must listen to them. https://t.co/xD58PLIhPS — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 14, 2022

They know, they don’t care.

Biden doesn’t have any idea who he should or shouldn’t listen to. At this point, we’d be surprised if Biden even realizes he’s in the White House …

(It’s also inflationary.) — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 14, 2022

Psh, let’s not pretend Democrats give one single damn about inflation.

They’ve proven they don’t.

***

