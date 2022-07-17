It feels like more and more we’re not dealing with Left versus Right or even Republican versus Democrat.

We’re dealing with sane versus insane.

To be fair, people could have always been off their rockers as much as they are now, we just didn’t see it every day right in front of us. No no, we saw it at family reunions where a crazy aunt with two dozen cats would talk about how using hairspray was killing polar bears.

Thanks to Twitter, we see it all out in the open now.

Lucky us.

Hold your children close tonight. Leave some water out for the birds. And make a plan to rip out your gas furnace. The climate crisis is getting worse, and thanks to Manchin, Congress is one vote short of saving us. We’re going to have to save ourselves.https://t.co/uy8fvX8GJY — Dr. Leah Stokes (@leahstokes) July 16, 2022

Who knew evil Manchin was so POWERFUL? lol

And yeah, no people will not be pulling their gas furnaces out of their homes. Sorry, not EVEN sorry.

I dedicate this to every climate activist, Congressional staffer, and WH official who has put off parental leave to work around the clock on climate policy, waiting for Manchin to wake up and recognize what he's doing to his own grandchildren. His legacy is climate destruction. — Dr. Leah Stokes (@leahstokes) July 16, 2022

We dedicate this to every person on Twitter who had to read this nonsense not once but TWICE because we’re covering it. Heh.

Woof.

Take two.

Pretty easy to say “rip out the furnace” when you live in Santa Barbara. https://t.co/4ChIfd49V4 — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) July 17, 2022

Yeah, let us know how that goes over in Wyoming, Alaska, and Wisconsin … Heck, any state that actually has seasons.

“One vote away from the government saving us” I can’t stop laughing — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 17, 2022

Right? Government can’t save us from ANYTHING y’all. And putting her faith in them is almost as nutty as her tweet telling people to rip their gas furnaces out of their homes.

Lol try and take my gas furnace. — 1967mustangman (@1967mustangman) July 17, 2022

Come and take it.

I don't have children.

Birds can get their own water.

You can pry my gas heater out of my cold, dead hands. And if you think the US Congress is going to "save us," I question your sanity. — ISMV Star Fortress – Back in the Bubble. (@StarFortress) July 17, 2022

We leave our hoses on at night for the birds and other animals. — ✌🏽🇺🇦🦖Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) July 17, 2022

Same. I also burn a tire every night to keep the critters warm…. — Choominati – I Identify as Taco (@formeret) July 17, 2022

It’s RIGHT up there. Yup.

***

