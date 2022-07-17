If only those mean ol’ pro-life people would stop making pro-aborts vandalize churches and attack crisis pregnancy centers.

The Atlantic’s Adam Serwer thought this was a good tweet.

Yeah, we laughed too … at him, not his tweet.

Seems like overturning Roe has truly returned peace and civility to American political discourse and turned down the temperature just like the people who wanted it overturned said it would — Adam Serwer 🍝 (@AdamSerwer) July 16, 2022

Maybe talk to the pro-aborts who are setting clinics on fire? Crazy people trying to assassinate SCOTUS justices? Maybe if more pro-life people looted Targets, tore down statues, assaulted innocent people, and set some fires people like Adam would say they are just peacefully protesting.

This didn’t go over so hot.

Well, the pro-abortion folks are having a temper tantrum, and spreading lies. Eventually, they’ll get to the acceptance phase. Give it 5 years or so. https://t.co/etnzmCkR4m — SoothingDave (@SoothingDave) July 17, 2022

Yeah, just chill, dude.

Who ever said anything about peace and civility? It had nothing to do with that, and no one said it would. If people can’t be peaceful and civil over politics, that’s their own personal failing to work on. The rest of us don’t need to give in to their tantrums. https://t.co/9ZX2j9NChw — klarson (@kglarson) July 17, 2022

Exactly.

millions of little unborn middle fingers shooting you the double barrel bird. https://t.co/AJEfvzs49m — Probably Mulder’s Intern’l House of Pandemicakes (@banishedprotein) July 17, 2022

We love this visual.

It works so well.

If you want more screaming hysterics, defy the Left.

Accurate.

It's not our fault the left has hysterical tantrums, running into the streets flailing about and screaming, whenever something happens they don't want or understand. https://t.co/TqwymOv0p7 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) July 17, 2022

"Why did you make me do this to you?" https://t.co/blwpCFpdRx — J.A. Sutherland SciFi Books (@JASutherlandBks) July 17, 2022

Pretty sure no one who is against killing babies ever thought those who enjoy killing babies would go quietly. Any other strawmen, Mary? — Eric Christen (@ericdchristen) July 17, 2022

Odd way to admit leftists are terrorists but ok. https://t.co/zlgv8m7L7L — Bob Weave (@lowkeyrbe) July 17, 2022

Something like that.

***

Related:

‘Going to get women killed’: AG takes media apart for deliberately spreading misinformation about crisis pregnancies in brutal thread

Eric Swalwell puts ANOTHER quarter in the nard-punching machine pushing UGLY lie about Jim Jordan and 10-year-old rape victim

‘One vote short of SAVING US! REEE’! Climate prof blames Manchin for climate crisis while telling peeps to rip out their gas furnaces and HOO BOY