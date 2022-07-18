Some great company news from NPR, you guys.

They’re launching a disinformation team.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Alrighty, then you guys.

some great company news: we're launching a disinformation team https://t.co/LWzxt5yIjL — casey morell (@csymrl) July 15, 2022

And if anyone knows about disinformation, it’s NPR.

The members of this new disinformation team of course include a bunch of people who are absolutely left-wing and some of them are outright hostile toward the right. So you can all imagine the sort of ‘fact-checking’ our pals at NPR are going to do.

Cue the House Judiciary GOP with a takedown:

Here’s NPR’s initial reaction to the Hunter Biden story. https://t.co/LPjHs8Jgth pic.twitter.com/AX0RuQnh0H — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) July 16, 2022

Ooooh, that’s right. They said Hunter Biden’s laptop story was a distraction during the last few weeks of the 2020 election. They didn’t want to waste anyone’s time with it … in other words, they knew it was damning for Joe so they followed along with Big Tech and the rest of the media in pretending this was either a nothingburger or even Russian disinformation.

And they want US to take them seriously about disinformation.

K.

Perhaps the NPR Disinformation Team will begin its work by examining NPR. https://t.co/kxmr3hme12 — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 17, 2022

That would at least make them honest.

We’re not holding our breath.

NPR is a state-supported disinformation machine. Propaganda is what they live for. — Don’t Be Ignorant (@dontbei) July 17, 2022

Lol! I've never seen any organization get rationed harder than the worthless, lying, hate mongering, racist war hawks who work @NPR To be clear, my descriptors are accurate for 100% of @NPR employees. Anyone who works there is the lowest scum of the earth. — Fuquar (@Fuquar1) July 17, 2022

Paid for with our tax money! — Tim Patek (@TJPatek) July 16, 2022

Where do our tax dollars go? Government propaganda outlets. — Offender of Liberals🇺🇸 (@statisticalnut) July 16, 2022

"We don't want to cover stories that make our side look bad. Even though we're funded by the public and we're supposed to be non-partisan." — dnodland (@dnodland93) July 16, 2022

House GOP taking NPR to the wood shed is glorious 👑 — Music and Whiskey 🥃🇺🇸 (@patriotrevenge3) July 16, 2022

Taking them to the woodshed … now THERE is a tweet we at Twitchy can appreciate.

***

Related:

Kamala Harris’ SECOND chief speechwriter quits after just 4 months so Tweeps #WriteASpeechForKamala and HERE are the (hilarious) best

‘F**k the Left’: Blue-check blames pro-life peeps for making pro-aborts lose their DAMN minds and terrorize communities and HELLO backfire

‘Going to get women killed’: AG takes media apart for deliberately spreading misinformation about crisis pregnancies in brutal thread