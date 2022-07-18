Some great company news from NPR, you guys.
They’re launching a disinformation team.
Ha.
HA ha.
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
Alrighty, then you guys.
some great company news: we're launching a disinformation team https://t.co/LWzxt5yIjL
— casey morell (@csymrl) July 15, 2022
And if anyone knows about disinformation, it’s NPR.
The members of this new disinformation team of course include a bunch of people who are absolutely left-wing and some of them are outright hostile toward the right. So you can all imagine the sort of ‘fact-checking’ our pals at NPR are going to do.
Cue the House Judiciary GOP with a takedown:
Here’s NPR’s initial reaction to the Hunter Biden story. https://t.co/LPjHs8Jgth pic.twitter.com/AX0RuQnh0H
— House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) July 16, 2022
Ooooh, that’s right. They said Hunter Biden’s laptop story was a distraction during the last few weeks of the 2020 election. They didn’t want to waste anyone’s time with it … in other words, they knew it was damning for Joe so they followed along with Big Tech and the rest of the media in pretending this was either a nothingburger or even Russian disinformation.
And they want US to take them seriously about disinformation.
K.
Perhaps the NPR Disinformation Team will begin its work by examining NPR. https://t.co/kxmr3hme12
— Byron York (@ByronYork) July 17, 2022
That would at least make them honest.
We’re not holding our breath.
NPR is a state-supported disinformation machine. Propaganda is what they live for.
— Don’t Be Ignorant (@dontbei) July 17, 2022
Lol! I've never seen any organization get rationed harder than the worthless, lying, hate mongering, racist war hawks who work @NPR
To be clear, my descriptors are accurate for 100% of @NPR employees. Anyone who works there is the lowest scum of the earth.
— Fuquar (@Fuquar1) July 17, 2022
Paid for with our tax money!
— Tim Patek (@TJPatek) July 16, 2022
Where do our tax dollars go? Government propaganda outlets.
— Offender of Liberals🇺🇸 (@statisticalnut) July 16, 2022
"We don't want to cover stories that make our side look bad. Even though we're funded by the public and we're supposed to be non-partisan."
— dnodland (@dnodland93) July 16, 2022
House GOP taking NPR to the wood shed is glorious 👑
— Music and Whiskey 🥃🇺🇸 (@patriotrevenge3) July 16, 2022
Taking them to the woodshed … now THERE is a tweet we at Twitchy can appreciate.
***
Related:
Kamala Harris’ SECOND chief speechwriter quits after just 4 months so Tweeps #WriteASpeechForKamala and HERE are the (hilarious) best
‘F**k the Left’: Blue-check blames pro-life peeps for making pro-aborts lose their DAMN minds and terrorize communities and HELLO backfire
‘Going to get women killed’: AG takes media apart for deliberately spreading misinformation about crisis pregnancies in brutal thread
recent stories
To change your comments display name, click here.