Katy Tur is pretty upset that trust in the media is hitting an all-time low. Like you know, that just magically happened to them while they were doing their jobs reporting the facts as unbiased keepers of the truth.

TOTALLY NOT THEIR DOING.

Ok, we may have actually physically harmed ourselves writing that BS up there.

What does she EXPECT when the media have spent the last decade proving they are nothing more than the propaganda arm of the Democrat Party. Sorry, not sorry.

And c’mon, who thought this would go well for her?

Watch:

.@KatyTurNBC: "The trust in media, in newspapers and television, is hitting an all time low. People don't trust us. They don't believe us, and it makes me wonder if this job —as I'm currently doing it— is effective, but if it's doing more harm than good." https://t.co/eUKLZPCUHm pic.twitter.com/PfjXakQThZ — The Hill (@thehill) July 17, 2022

Poor media. How can they go on?!

Oh brother.

Yeah, we’re not seeing a whole lot of sympathy for Katy or her field.

Maybe if she was more journalist and less DNC activist it would be of help — EMMM (@emmandemm77) July 17, 2022

Right?

HA HA HA HA HA

And sadly, all too accurate.

Maybe try some self reflection. — Destrier (@Destrier15) July 17, 2022

Good suggestion.

Gee, Katy, I WONDER WHY. It’s a REAL HEAD-SCRATCHER. pic.twitter.com/UO9sFJvRY3 — 🇺🇸 PouncerNC (@PouncerNC_USA) July 17, 2022

A hint: we don’t trust you because you have proven to be utterly untrustworthy. Bias infuses everything you and your network do. — JimBobLAX (@JimBobLAX) July 17, 2022

So maybe stop doing that?

Just spitballin’.

***

