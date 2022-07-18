Katy Tur is pretty upset that trust in the media is hitting an all-time low. Like you know, that just magically happened to them while they were doing their jobs reporting the facts as unbiased keepers of the truth.

TOTALLY NOT THEIR DOING.

Ok, we may have actually physically harmed ourselves writing that BS up there.

What does she EXPECT when the media have spent the last decade proving they are nothing more than the propaganda arm of the Democrat Party. Sorry, not sorry.

And c’mon, who thought this would go well for her?

Watch:

Poor media. How can they go on?!

Oh brother.

Yeah, we’re not seeing a whole lot of sympathy for Katy or her field.

Right?

HA HA HA HA HA

And sadly, all too accurate.

Good suggestion.

So maybe stop doing that?

Just spitballin’.

