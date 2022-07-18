If you believe only 5% of all Twitter accounts are spam or fake, boy HOWDY do we have a bridge to sell you. And that’s, of course, what Twitter has been trying to sell Elon Musk … and why he is trying to walk away now. He asked them to provide information showing he wasn’t buying a bunch of fake users.

Hard to prove that’s not the case when it looks like there is NO WAY IN HELL that only 5% of Twitter’s users are fake. Hell, this editor probably deals with at least 5% bot accounts every day, and that’s just one user’s mentions.

Gurbaksh Singh Chahal put together a thread breaking down the data and OUCH, so much ouch, Twitter.

From.

Day.

One.

Oddly static because it’s BS, as he so colorfully put it in the first tweet.

Humans.

Not an algorithm.

Not AI.

Some blue-haired, tatted-up, mouth breather who likely marks a lot of accounts THEY don’t agree with as bots while ignoring obvious bots promoting their agenda. They love to make it look like the progressive agenda is HUGE when in reality? Not so much.

Keep going.

A total downright scam.

Fair. Very fair.

Wow.

See why their claim of only 5% fake users is an obvious lie? It doesn’t take a rocket scientist.

Thank goodness … heh.

We’re thinking this really got going with Obama and his Organizing for America nonsense back in the day. Politicians figured out how to work the system, especially Leftist-leaning, and Twitter just looks the other way.

Just don’t be a Karen.

Excellent advice.

Shocker. Twitter doesn’t want people to see this thread … so you KNOW we’ve gotta write about it.

***

