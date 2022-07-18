Guys.

Democrats are not sending their best to defend abortion … just saying. Or, maybe they are and they’re just this bad at it. Tom Elliott was good enough to put a few of these yahoos together in a thread so we can all point and laugh at them at the same time.

First, there’s Rep. Bonnie Coleman. Bonnie not only thinks the court overturned Roe because of religion, but she thinks people will believe a 62-year-old in her office will still need abortions.

Watch this insanity:

.@RepBonnie: A 62-year-old woman told me she's worried she won't be able to have abortions after Roe repeal pic.twitter.com/rdB3nGubbW — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 18, 2022

Democrats have gotten their way for so long that they don’t know how to deal with a SCOTUS that actually adheres to the Constitution. This is not religion, this is not extremism, this is the reality of abortion never having been a right, and the court should never have protected it as such.

They get it wrong sometimes.

Then they correct it.

Oh wait, there’s more.

.@reproaction's Erin Watson: "Anti-abortion forces are seeking to ban & criminalize interstate travel for patients … They want to ban and criminalize freedom of speech … they are talking about developing model legislation for to establish official state religions" pic.twitter.com/25h6nTTNn5 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 18, 2022

What? Who is they? What anti-abortion forces? Where is she hearing this? You know where? In her head. We get it, they need some DRAMATIC REASON to make the deaths of millions of unborn babies seem like a necessity but they’re beginning to out-crazy even themselves.

And that’s … crazy.

Oh, and this is all about white supremacy, y’all.

Activist @LaurenMaunus: Expanding the Supreme Court "is necessary for our survival" "My generation will not sit back and watch our Democratic leadership share platitudes and dodge responsibilities while the white supremacist GOP destroys our democracy." pic.twitter.com/khYJe2Tr4r — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 18, 2022

Holy Hell.

And we’re not a Democracy.

Man, colleges are really doing some damage to these women.

Enter Rashida Tlaib.

Rep. @RashidaTlaib: "Right now six unhinged, unelected Supreme Court justice [sic] is [sic] literally telling women they have no control over their body." pic.twitter.com/UkjlslAizU — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 18, 2022

Unhinged … and if anyone knows unhinged, it’s Rashida.

Heh.

hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) July 18, 2022

She identifies as pre-menopausal. — Rosy (@LuckyOptimist) July 18, 2022

Exactly how many abortions does her friend need? — Ultra Queen🌻🇺🇦🌻🇺🇦 Ми всі українці (@redandright) July 18, 2022

SHE’S 62.

We’re going to bet it’s not that damn many.

Who wants to tell her? — Tigger’s Dan 🦅 (@TiggerTwo4) July 18, 2022

If this is the best the Left can come up with to defend Roe they’re in trouble.

***

