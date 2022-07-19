As Twitchy readers know, pro-abort Jennifer Driver posted a picture of a pro-life young woman at the airport sitting next to her in an effort to DRAG her. Driver was especially angry about the ‘black preborn lives matter sticker’.

Yeah, go figure.

Welp, we found the ‘bada*s b*tch boss’ on Twitter and her response to Driver posting her picture all over Twitter.

*chef’s kiss*

When you’re the #prolifegen sitting at your gate minding your own business working for @StudentsforLife, and people target you online without even bothering to have a conversation w/you. Btw, you can get these awesome laptop stickers for yourself here: ttps://sflashop.org/ https://t.co/s6UnC8fWZ9 — Kelsey Muse (@kelseymuse_sfla) July 17, 2022

YAAAS QUEEN.

Slay.

*this editor MAY have ordered the pro-life pro-woman sticker*

We adore her.

We support you girly 🙌🏼 — Samantha D. (@Prolife_Sam) July 18, 2022

Gotta love it when a bully’s attempt to target someone on Twitter FAILS so spectacularly.

You are adorable young lady who obviously loves life and has a sparkling positive attitude. Keep it up! — NotYourJewishMom (@just_Libert_e) July 18, 2022

She is definitely NOT the villain here.

But nice try and stuff.

They got so triggered by the stickers 😆 — Marlyn (@marleynne) July 17, 2022

They. Lost. Their. MINDS.

There are a few pro-aborts in the comments shrieking at her (of course) but for the most part we just see a bunch of people cheering her on (and buying the stickers).

LOVE YOU YA ROCKSTAR!!! — Stephanie Schmitt-Stone (@stephanies_sfla) July 17, 2022

All day.

You @kelseymuse_sfla are on the right side of history. — Sneyob (@BoyensJC) July 18, 2022

The woman on the left with the "abortions for all" shirt might need to step up her game. I'm glad we're still able to safely express and defend our ideals in this country, for the time being. — Ray O'Sunshine (@Trapalon2000) July 18, 2022

She is seriously out here saying "she really pissed me off with that 'black preborn lives matter' sticker" like????? does she even hear herself — Sour Patch Lyds 💐 (@sourpatchlyds) July 18, 2022

Yes, she was pissed about that sticker in particular.

“Abortion anytime anywhere” and they really think they’re the good guys… — Three Badgers In A Human Suit (@Fidel_Cashfl0w_) July 18, 2022

They really do.

Crazy, we know.

