Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Awww karma, you cheeky thing you.

Looks like Chris Cuomo pulled his application for a blue-collar job after having been fired from CNN. Couldn’t happen to a more deserving fella.

Chris Cuomo Tried To Get Blue Collar Job After Getting Fired From CNN, Had To Withdraw Application: Report https://t.co/syDD0o6sBR pic.twitter.com/5kwaXY1m22 — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 19, 2022

From the Daily Wire:

Chris Cuomo applied to be a volunteer firefighter with the East Hampton Fire Department but was forced to pull his application because he determined after meeting with fire officials that he was not able to put in the time required for the position. Sources told The Daily Beast reporter that Chris Cuomo “balked” at the time commitment part of the job. “It’s a very time-consuming thing. There are monthly meetings and drills and you have to meet a percentage of your calls,” EHFD Chief Duane Forrester said. “That’s why we don’t have many celebrities.”

Balked at the time commitment. What else does this guy have to do?

Please.

Hey he’s gotta hit the gym to work those glamor muscles. No guarantee he’ll get that same all around workout as a volunteer fireman. — Mac an Ghoill (@mac_an_ghoill) July 19, 2022

Blue collar jobs require actual skills in said trade. They aren’t going to hire you because you were once famous. Work needs done. — WVMan (@DLWV18) July 19, 2022

And time needs to be committed.

🤔”everyone thinks I suck, maybe I’ll play hero for a bit… but sounds like work so nah” — Nate (@Nate64371511) July 19, 2022

Cuomo qualified for…?? — CP (@cspik) July 19, 2022

Sacred of a real job where everyone works as a team not "I" — Patricia Facquet,PhD(c),MSPH,MEdN, RN (@PatriciaFacquet) July 19, 2022

He’s not qualified for anything. — Doug Bright (@DougBright1) July 19, 2022

Tough crowd.

***

