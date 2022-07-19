Corporate media is all a-flutter about the possibility of Joe Biden declaring a national climate emergency as early as next week. We’re not surprised, these small-minded little critters love themselves a state of emergency, they proved that during the government lockdowns. Suppose without Trump to shriek about 24/7 (although they are trying with their silly Jan 6 thingie) they need some sort of drama to write about.

Meteorologist and actual climate advocate Ryan Maue put together a short but spot-on thread about what this could mean for our country (and it ain’t good):

President Biden to declare a national "climate emergency" to fight global warming. With the climate agenda stalled in Congress, the White House is being urged by climate activists to take unilateral and authoritarian actions. https://t.co/QfYfPIsXva — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) July 19, 2022

In other words, since Biden can’t get his way within the confines of how our government works, he’s considering the authoritarian way.

Leave it to the Democrats.

In a blueprint, the Center for Biological Diversity outlined executive actions under a "climate emergency" Halt crude oil exports

Stop oil and gas drilling

Restrict international trade and private investment in fossil fuels

Order defense industry to ramp up clean energy tech pic.twitter.com/tEa6xTuHuW — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) July 19, 2022

All of which would destroy what’s left of our economy. While we do not want to believe that is Biden’s end goal, it’s harder and harder not to wonder what the Hell he’s doing and question why he would even consider such things UNLESS he does want to ‘reset’ America.

*adjusts tinfoil jacket – we’ve moved up from a hat*

Implementing these key climate emergency executive actions would have potential dangerous economic and national security implications. It would be quite insane. — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) July 19, 2022

Quite insane is a nice way of saying ABSOLUTELY bats**t.

Deck chairs. Titanic. — William P. Inman (@WPInman1842) July 19, 2022

True dat.

HA HA HA HA

Oh man, if we don’t laugh we’ll never stop throwing up.

Seems to be working well in Germany 😵‍💫🤡😵‍💫😳🤡🤡🤡 — BR (@my2opinions) July 19, 2022

I hope they do this. It won't go well for them at all. — NavyMojo (@NavyMojo) July 19, 2022

Not. At. All. If he does this they might as well just hand Republicans both the House and Senate now … unless this is an attempt to somehow push for mail-in ballots by Biden. Hey, after watching them ‘fortify’ the election in 2020, we put nothing past these a-holes.

All of that being said, it doesn’t sound like he’s going to do it.

But you never know, he might.

I don't know, but sounds like he isn't going to do it. https://t.co/AeIzilnyKS — Pam (@lifebythecreek) July 19, 2022

Hard to know what to expect from this crap administration.

Stay tuned, we guess.

***

Related:

‘Almost feel sorry for you’: Charles Payne DROPS Twitter troll in back and forth over Biden’s possible ‘national climate emergency’

You’ll never GUESS why disgraced former CNN loser Chris Cuomo withdrew his application for a blue-collar job (ok, you might)

SLAY KWEEN! #ProLifeGen star Kelsey Muse DROPS pro-abort whose attempt to target her by posting her pic on Twitter BACKFIRED