Russell Brand continues to say things other people may not be comfortable saying. This bit about climate change and farmers is scary … and all too possible.

Watch:

“It’s a scam…The objective isn’t to get the farmers to behave in an organic, responsible, ecologically apposite manner. Far from it. It’s in order to bankrupt the farmers so that their land can be grabbed.”

~ Russell Brand pic.twitter.com/mHUc1I5DAK — James Melville (@JamesMelville) July 18, 2022

Green Ideology … bingo. And hearing him talk about the ‘Great Reset’? Wow. What’s really interesting is Russell is himself pretty green and even talks about how we should be treating our planet with love and respect. What globalists are trying to do is not about green, it’s about money and ultimately control.

In other words, what he said.

Red pilled Russell keeps rolling. https://t.co/SgPuGYLGbX — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) July 18, 2022

Heh.

I’m really glad he came over to this side!! He is a firey (?) speaker. — Elizabeth A Cohen (@LadyAnnilize57) July 18, 2022

Wow—he is laying it out — frank bosia (@BosiaFrank) July 19, 2022

He is right so often it’s scary — Bueller (@R1Mueller) July 19, 2022

So very true. Years ago if we heard someone saying these things we’d have rolled our eyes and tried to keep our fingers away from their mouths, but now? The SCARIEST part of this is that it doesn’t sound all that insane.

And it ‘fits’, if that makes sense.

a socialist government is unhappy until it controls and owns all of the land, has rendered all citizens defenseless, eliminated competing philosophy and religion, and has total absolute control over citizen behavior and mindset. — jim b (@jimb73518) July 19, 2022

Well, if many more can wake up, maybe the good guys can win. — Marshall Viz (@KenmH1973) July 19, 2022

Man, we really hope so.

***

Related:

‘Quite insane’ –> Climate Advocate Ryan Maue takes Biden and his possible ‘national climate emergency’ APART in thread

‘Almost feel sorry for you’: Charles Payne DROPS Twitter troll in back and forth over Biden’s possible ‘national climate emergency’

You’ll never GUESS why disgraced former CNN loser Chris Cuomo withdrew his application for a blue-collar job (ok, you might)