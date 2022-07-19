As Twitchy readers know, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was among the very BRAVE and STUNNING Democrats arrested outside of the Supreme Court today. She wasn’t cuffed and they’re not actually getting mugshots but HEY, arrested.

Or something.

This is pretty damn hilarious AND pathetic, all at the same time.

Fake arrest. Fixed it for her.

The woman being ‘arrested’ with her doesn’t have her hands behind her back so you know AOC knew she was faking it.

You can imagine how this is going over.

The mouth-breathers who follow and support her will absolutely eat this up. They’ll worship her for being so BRAVE … and totally miss that she was never cuffed or actually has a mugshot.

Well, we’ve always known AOC is an actress.

It’s all for show.

Sort of like the January 6th Committee Hearings.

Yup.

As we said, NOT going over so hot.

***

