As Twitchy readers know, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was among the very BRAVE and STUNNING Democrats arrested outside of the Supreme Court today. She wasn’t cuffed and they’re not actually getting mugshots but HEY, arrested.

Or something.

This is pretty damn hilarious AND pathetic, all at the same time.

Today, Rep. AOC was arrested along with other members of Congress outside the Supreme Court for protesting in support of abortion rights. #AbortionRightsAreHumanRights pic.twitter.com/gvj9J1o5ic — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) July 19, 2022

Fake arrest. Fixed it for her.

The woman being ‘arrested’ with her doesn’t have her hands behind her back so you know AOC knew she was faking it.

You can imagine how this is going over.

Are we now pretending a non detention police escort away from the premises is an arrest? — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) July 19, 2022

The mouth-breathers who follow and support her will absolutely eat this up. They’ll worship her for being so BRAVE … and totally miss that she was never cuffed or actually has a mugshot.

You’re a complete fraud.

You walked away with your hand positioned behind your back to make ppl think you were handcuffed. Then you raised an arm and gave the fist sign! — Rhonda Q🇺🇸 (@RhondaQuade) July 19, 2022

With “invisible” handcuffs 😂 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) July 19, 2022

Well, we’ve always known AOC is an actress.

Next time be sure that that nice big booty Latina shows her stuff, baby! @alexstein99 — Flight93_Militia (@SCOAMT) July 19, 2022

You were not arrested. There's literally effing video of you and Ilhan LARPing arrest. — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) July 19, 2022

It’s all for show.

Sort of like the January 6th Committee Hearings.

Yup.

@TwitterSupport Where’s the disinformation tag on this? — Chris Simpson (@Chris_Simpson13) July 19, 2022

No you weren't. — Althas Greycastle (@sterlinginks) July 19, 2022

No she wasn't. — Robert Kangel (@TiredGeekDad) July 19, 2022

And pretended to have cuffs on — Me Chomper (@chmpr) July 19, 2022

As we said, NOT going over so hot.

***

