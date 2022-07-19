Some of the most stunning and brave Democratic members of Congress took to the streets outside the Supreme Court today to protest in favor of moar abortion access. They had to be stunning and brave, because they did so knowing that they risked getting arrested. Or “arrested.”

Another typically excellent use of congressional Democrats’ time.

Think that’s funny? Just wait, because it gets even better. And it’s all thanks to AOC:

“Lock her up.” Or, rather, let her pretend to be getting locked up:

Too much for normal people. But for someone like AOC? This is just so painfully, perfectly on-brand.

We can’t possibly love this enough. There’s just no way.

It really and truly is.

And keep in mind that this is the same AOC who falsely claimed to be in the building stormed by pro-Trump rioters on January 6, 2021. Surprised she didn’t tell us that the Q-Shaman handcuffed her!

In the cool shade of trees? Doesn’t look like too bad a place to be imprisoned.

Nice work if you can get it.

Fantastic.

AOC is literally that. Holy crap.

She’s just sticking to what she knows. Which is making a complete ass of herself.

Yes, let’s not forget her privilege. We’d like to see a poor black man taken into police custody in fake handcuffs and allowed to chill in the shade with his friends.

We couldn’t agree more.

Just hook it to our veins.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

***

Update:

