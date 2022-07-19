Some of the most stunning and brave Democratic members of Congress took to the streets outside the Supreme Court today to protest in favor of moar abortion access. They had to be stunning and brave, because they did so knowing that they risked getting arrested. Or “arrested.”

Multiple members of Congress, including @AOC, being arrested by Capitol Police for blocking traffic outside the Supreme Court in abortion rights demonstration: pic.twitter.com/fysQN1oBAw — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 19, 2022

Another typically excellent use of congressional Democrats’ time.

Most people demonstrate to get Congress to do something about the issues they care about. Members of Congress demonstrate instead of doing something about the issues they care about. https://t.co/f4JF0LmfUv — The Meturgeman (@HaMeturgeman) July 19, 2022

Add this to the long list of dumb things elected Democrats would rather do than try to legislate. https://t.co/JHKs09arzj — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 19, 2022

Think that’s funny? Just wait, because it gets even better. And it’s all thanks to AOC:

.@AOC has just been escorted by police away from the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/F9DOoLq8yJ — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) July 19, 2022

lock her up, lock her up, lock her up https://t.co/z19g3wTWi5 — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) July 19, 2022

“Lock her up.” Or, rather, let her pretend to be getting locked up:

Lol AOC pretending she got cuffed. So brave. pic.twitter.com/epHDd4E8S5 — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) July 19, 2022

She's pretending to be handcuffed ROFL https://t.co/fbZRlRu6Vt — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 19, 2022

Oh my gosh @AOC faking handcuffs. This is too much. https://t.co/9Q8ur8KCgM — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 19, 2022

Too much for normal people. But for someone like AOC? This is just so painfully, perfectly on-brand.

She pretends to be handcuffed, raises her fist in a salute, and then goes back to pretending to be handcuffed 😂😂 https://t.co/BLFT0D3k1V — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 19, 2022

LOL she's pretending to be handcuffed but still raises her arm in solidarity ruining the whole bit https://t.co/OpXFl2aB0e pic.twitter.com/WjRHm6f2uV — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) July 19, 2022

We can’t possibly love this enough. There’s just no way.

Her pretending to be handcuffed is just spectacular. https://t.co/UNJnWam1c5 — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 19, 2022

It really and truly is.

And keep in mind that this is the same AOC who falsely claimed to be in the building stormed by pro-Trump rioters on January 6, 2021. Surprised she didn’t tell us that the Q-Shaman handcuffed her!

Here’s where they’re being corralled. The group also includes the assistant House speaker, Katherine Clark. pic.twitter.com/2jNIRB2WtU — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 19, 2022

In the cool shade of trees? Doesn’t look like too bad a place to be imprisoned.

Happening now: Here’s the scene outside the Suprmee Court, where @RepAOC @RepPressley @CarolynBMaloney @RepCori and other House Dems were just arrested. They seem fairly unbothered: lots of laughs, selfies, and dancing as a band plays nearby. pic.twitter.com/mcrEf0te04 — Gabe Fleisher (@WakeUp2Politics) July 19, 2022

Nice work if you can get it.

Ma'am do you want to spend the night in fake jail? https://t.co/mp1T8TgSXM — Foster (@foster_type) July 19, 2022

Fantastic.

AOC after pretending to be in handcuffs. pic.twitter.com/vt4zIhB8oU — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 19, 2022

AOC is literally that. Holy crap.

LARPing arrest is quite something. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) July 19, 2022

She’s not even handcuffed. What a freaking drama queen. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/ceXdYCFqvE — Ellen Carmichael 🌻 (@ellencarmichael) July 19, 2022

She’s just sticking to what she knows. Which is making a complete ass of herself.

The epitome of privilege. And yet, the left will insist even poor white people have white privilege and should atone for it. https://t.co/H5s3yGcBSc — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 19, 2022

This is privilege. She’s not arrested and those who were will be out shortly with no charges. Any regular American would have to bond out (expensive), miss work for court (expensive), and maybe live with a conviction. Risking nothing. https://t.co/MVp1YiPoYN — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) July 19, 2022

Yes, let’s not forget her privilege. We’d like to see a poor black man taken into police custody in fake handcuffs and allowed to chill in the shade with his friends.

Nothing like pretending you're under arrest when you're not. Gotta leave it to AOC to play the optics game. — Beth Baumann (@eb454) July 19, 2022

I mean, she’s gotta be dragged for this y’all. — Ellen Carmichael 🌻 (@ellencarmichael) July 19, 2022

We couldn’t agree more.

AOC: Prison changed me Ma'am, you didn't go to prison AOC: I still experienced what it was like to be arrested Ma'am, you weren't arrested AOC: I had handcuffs on Ma'am, you were not cuffed AOC: WHY DO YOU WANT TO DATE ME? — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) July 19, 2022

Just hook it to our veins.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

Update:

Among many reports of multiple female Members of Congress include @ilhanmn being arrested this video has been posted on Facebook which shows a woman who appears to be Rep Omar in handcuffs pic.twitter.com/biXuYIjMFS — esme murphy (@esmemurphy) July 19, 2022

Ilhan Omar also faking handcuffs, incredible https://t.co/pWzADoKjv2 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 19, 2022