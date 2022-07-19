We can’t help but think of the time Adam Schiff was fooled into thinking a Russian DJ had nude pictures of Donald Trump. Speaking of Schiff, we’re still waiting for him to produce that SUPER DUPER IMPORTANT evidence that would end Trump’s career …

Ahem.

Sounds like the Master of Horror himself was tricked by two Russians into thinking he was talking to Zelensky.

Watch this:

Stephen King was pranked by two Russians who tricked him into believing he was on a call with Zelensky. On the call, he claims that Ukrainian Holocaust architect Stepan Bandera was a great man whose murder of Jews was just a slight flaw worth overlooking. pic.twitter.com/jA4M2RX4c0 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 19, 2022

How could he not know he was being played?

Oh, the Stephan Bandera thing is very telling … King babbling about Washington and Jefferson owning slaves to excuse a man who murdered Jews.

Painful.

King's books are trash. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) July 19, 2022

This is great, I love it. King shows his ass to the world. Of course, it will totally be ignored by his fans and by Hollywood producers as they make far too much money with him. — Anthony #thebeast (@AnthonyCeesyou) July 19, 2022

The best thing about liberals is that we get to laugh at them and they never get it. — Captain Crunch (@greenrotgut) July 19, 2022

Nazism is a flaw. GFY moron. — Captain Spalding (@NuisanceMajor) July 19, 2022

Stephen King: "The worth of a man shouldn't be determined by how many Jews he slaughtered during the Holocaust. Call it a character flaw." — Joel Engel (@joelengel) July 19, 2022

Couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy. 😂 — Diphunter (@Diphunter1) July 19, 2022

😂😂😂Kings ego let him believe that Zelensky was Interested in his opinion . — ucc23 (@ucc231) July 19, 2022

Yup.

And that’s what makes this even funnier.

***

