We can’t help but think of the time Adam Schiff was fooled into thinking a Russian DJ had nude pictures of Donald Trump. Speaking of Schiff, we’re still waiting for him to produce that SUPER DUPER IMPORTANT evidence that would end Trump’s career …

Ahem.

Sounds like the Master of Horror himself was tricked by two Russians into thinking he was talking to Zelensky.

Watch this:

How could he not know he was being played?

Oh, the Stephan Bandera thing is very telling … King babbling about Washington and Jefferson owning slaves to excuse a man who murdered Jews.

Painful.

Trending

Yup.

And that’s what makes this even funnier.

***

Related:

Most AOC thing EVER! LOL! AOC’s official account tweeting about her stunning and BRAVE ‘arrest’ does NOT go well, like at all

And BOOM! Moderate San Fran liberal DESTROYS SF Public Schools AND the teacher’s union in brutal, receipt-filled thread on lockdown

‘It’s a SCAM’: Red-pilled Russell Brand goes after globalist elites for using climate change to bankrupt farmers and ‘grab their land’ (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: JewsStepan BanderaStephen KingZelensky