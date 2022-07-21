Stephen King was indeed pranked by two Russians into thinking he was talking to Zelensky. What makes this even worse for the Master of Horror is he was on video … oh, and he gave a rabid anti-Semite and Nazi collaborator a pass claiming he was human and all humans do bad things.

We saw the freakin’ video.

We WROTE about the freakin’ video.

But now, either Stephen is talking in the third person OR the person who runs his account is claiming this never happened.

Even though we watched it …

Stephen King was prank called by Vovan and Lexus. They asked him what he thinks of Bandera. His answer „I think Bandera was a great man“ Pure crap. Troll shit. No truth to it. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 20, 2022

Stephen, dude, we saw and heard you say it.

Let’s go back to the video!

Stephen King was pranked by two Russians who tricked him into believing he was on a call with Zelensky. On the call, he claims that Ukrainian Holocaust architect Stepan Bandera was a great man whose murder of Jews was just a slight flaw worth overlooking. pic.twitter.com/jA4M2RX4c0 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 19, 2022

Gosh, we’re certainly not experts but it sure looks like the Master of Horror called Bandera a great man … and then compared him to Washington and Jefferson who he said did bad things too like own slaves. Now, he could say that they edited it after EXCEPT for the fact he literally says, ‘Bandera is a great man.’

Ouch.

“On the whole, I think Bandera is a great man.” Hope this helps, bro. pic.twitter.com/O6Cc5GHB3P — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) July 21, 2022

Sorta hard to claim this didn’t happen, Stephen.

TFW a troll gets you to admit your affinity for a rabid Antisemite and Nazi collaborator, and your denial of it is rebutted by a video for the world to see. When did @StephenKing become the Kathy Bates character in Misery? pic.twitter.com/FNspWQvMgp — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) July 21, 2022

Scratch a Leftist, find a Nazi sympathizer? Who knew?

We heard what you said ….. he was nazi — P-E-Z (@pez1963) July 21, 2022

Do you not believe in stairs? Cuz you are taking denial to the next level. — Maze (@mazemoore) July 21, 2022

Stephen King be like "Looks legit to me…" pic.twitter.com/3nR6CNSul8 — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) July 21, 2022

caught in 4k pic.twitter.com/rczsF79QTK — War Monitor (@WarfareReports) July 21, 2022

Caught being the key word. Yup.

***

