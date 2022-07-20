Pete Buttigieg is really and truly horrible at his job. Oh we know, since we are right-leaning we are predisposed to think he’s an absolute train wreck (pun intended) when it comes to … well, everything he does. But even people who supposedly support him are starting to get pissed off about his quite frankly evil, nonchalant take about people who are truly suffering at the pump.

C’mon guys, we should all just buy electric vehicles and stop complaining.

So says the elitest.

Watch.

Pete Buttigieg: “The more pain we are all experiencing from the high price of gas, the more benefit there is for those who can access electric vehicles” pic.twitter.com/xs20mlSIIv — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 19, 2022

The more we suffer, the more likely they are able to control us.

They proved that during the lockdowns.

If that isn’t a fascist, authoritarian regime we don’t know what is.

And yeah, as we said up there, people are pissed:

"THE MORE PAIN WE ARE "ALL" EXPERIENCING FROM THE HIGH PRICE OF GAS, THE MORE BENEFIT THERE IS FOR THOSE WHO CAN ACCESS ELECTRIC VEHICLES…"-Pete Buttigieg OUR PAIN IS THEIR GAIN!! What a SICK,REPROBATE REGIME. 😡🤬 — Kesha Powell (@KeshaPowell3) July 20, 2022

And those of us who can't afford an electric vehicle are screwed. — BossyRobynn (@Robynn9436) July 19, 2022

Basically.

so i need a high priced new car to combat gas prices? — notyerbusiness (@itsstillmelazy) July 19, 2022

THAT’S THEIR WHOLE PLAN.

Around 3% of vehicles are EVs… — C Miller (@camillerjr66) July 19, 2022

It’s hot.

Sure, it’s summer and it’s supposed to be hot but since it’s super hot (in July), they think that means we have very little time so we have to suffer even more.

Or something.

EV May eliminatehigh gas prices but they sure as hell won’t eliminate the high cost of electricity. — Johnny (@jrosejunior1975) July 19, 2022

Ironically, it would increase the cost of electricity which is powered by what?

Ahem.

I would settle for our politicians that can access more than one brain cell. — Chris Hennessey (@irishsoxfan34) July 19, 2022

Wouldn’t that be amazing?

it takes electricity to charge these vehicles – how is electricity produced…so how much does my electric bill go up… — BoomerK (@kathy5271) July 19, 2022

Oh, and this morning he’s politicizing a heat wave …

.@PeteButtigieg politicizes the heat wave: "When it comes to the climate, we’re running out of time. The science is unambiguous; in terms of the level of threat — in terms of the lives and livelihoods that America and the world stand to lose if we don’t accelerate our action" pic.twitter.com/X7KD6t8V2g — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 20, 2022

This is what you get when you pick your cabinet members based on sex, color, creed, and/or persuasion.

We’re in trouble, folks.

***

