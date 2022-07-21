Tell us you have no idea what an assault rifle is without telling us you have no idea what an assault rifle is.

As Twitchy readers know, Rep. Lucy McBath testified the exit wounds from assault rifles can be a FOOT WIDE and that the victim’s skull explodes on impact. Yeah, we made the same face. Thinking someone has watched waaaaaay too many movies. Oh, and she claims that’s the reason we don’t see victims after a mass shooting because there is nothing really left of them.

Sort of like this?

Steam Community :: :: sneezing

And she said this with a straight face.

Mockery of her comments was off the charts all across Twitter, but Ian McKelvey made a literal piece of social media ART with his thread … take a look:

NO PLACE! REEEEE!

Whoa. Who knew?

The horror!

Trending

Just riding his scooter, minding his own business.

NOT THE PUPPEH!

*snickers*

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

That poor pole.

So very difficult to watch.

Annnd we’re dead …

RIGHT?!

Unimaginable.

Heh.

***

Related:

Pete Buttigieg smugly says OUR pain at the pump is THEIR gain with electric vehicles and pisses EVERYONE off – even the Left (watch)

‘Looks like the world’s most ANNOYING band’: Cori Bush sharing post ‘arrest’ pic posing with the squad BACKFIRES spectacularly

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! CNN shares Biden’s abysmal approval rating from their poll that even THEY can’t hide and the Left just can’t DEAL

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AR-15Ian McKelveyRep. Lucy McBaththread