Tell us you have no idea what an assault rifle is without telling us you have no idea what an assault rifle is.

As Twitchy readers know, Rep. Lucy McBath testified the exit wounds from assault rifles can be a FOOT WIDE and that the victim’s skull explodes on impact. Yeah, we made the same face. Thinking someone has watched waaaaaay too many movies. Oh, and she claims that’s the reason we don’t see victims after a mass shooting because there is nothing really left of them.

Sort of like this?

And she said this with a straight face.

Mockery of her comments was off the charts all across Twitter, but Ian McKelvey made a literal piece of social media ART with his thread … take a look:

The destructive power of an AR-15 when fired from the air, at a ground-based target. These weapons of war have no place in a civilized society. https://t.co/yF9QW89Emx pic.twitter.com/GAeuAQa2LT — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) July 21, 2022

NO PLACE! REEEEE!

When a bullet from an AR-15 makes contact with the human body. @RepLucyMcBath pic.twitter.com/waCvZA8gAm — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) July 21, 2022

Whoa. Who knew?

A stray bullet, fired from an AR-15, and it’s damaging effects. pic.twitter.com/fCo7fIzdtv — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) July 21, 2022

The horror!

A pedestrian is accidentally struck by automatic fire coming from an AR-15. These weapons of war must be banned. pic.twitter.com/KKiiJ8HyDG — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) July 21, 2022

Just riding his scooter, minding his own business.

An innocent dog, fleeing from a shooting, is grazed by a bullet fired from an AR-15. pic.twitter.com/jXfm5GXEhw — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) July 21, 2022

NOT THE PUPPEH!

Footage from a weapons demonstration. A single bullet fired from an AR-15 has enough power to destroy an entire city. @RepLucyMcBath pic.twitter.com/cboglIhFSQ — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) July 21, 2022

*snickers*

An AR-15 is powerful enough to bring down a civilian airliner. pic.twitter.com/Qa1wzW0aI4 — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) July 21, 2022

This locomotive was struck by a bullet fired from an AR-15. The results speak for themselves. @RepLucyMcBath pic.twitter.com/67XeGMBfsW — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) July 21, 2022

This man was on his way home from visiting his mother when his car was struck by a bullet fired from an AR-15. pic.twitter.com/ZLsEGj5MaC — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) July 21, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

People aren’t even safe in their own homes. This woman was doing her nightly exercises when a drive by shooting suddenly occurred. A stray bullet, fired from an AR-15, entered her home. pic.twitter.com/LKtvdUqGbX — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) July 21, 2022

That poor pole.

This woman was enjoying a nice bike ride in a city park when her front wheel was struck by a projectile fired from a powerful weapon of war. An AR-15. The carnage that ensued is difficult to watch. @RepLucyMcBath pic.twitter.com/BabmwdAzrY — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) July 21, 2022

So very difficult to watch.

A man injured by an AR-15 is being carried away on a stretcher. pic.twitter.com/aUajCqDqo3 — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) July 21, 2022

Annnd we’re dead …

She was just watching her kids in the playground when a drive by hit her with a 556 from an AR 15. pic.twitter.com/AnJ7JVSFZh — Silence and Frost (@secjr112) July 21, 2022

She got off easy. What about the billions of others who live every day in fear? — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) July 21, 2022

RIGHT?!

Actual footage of the results of someone firing an AR-15 at the MOON! pic.twitter.com/w4iv3tatO3 — the Redneck Doctor (@Rhogart) July 21, 2022

Unimaginable destruction which our founding fathers could not have foreseen. Ban all nuclear AR-15’s. — Oscar 🥀🗽 (@RandomFLDude) July 21, 2022

Unimaginable.

Heh.

