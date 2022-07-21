Our pals in the Democratic Party, especially those currently in leadership, and globalist climate grifters have been using the same talking points to scare and control Americans (the world) for nearly 40 years. Maybe longer. So they’ll have to excuse us when we don’t turn off our air conditioners and give up eating meat when they tell us THIS TIME the world is coming to an end and it’s all our fault for changing our climate. Think about that for a minute, how freakin’ arrogant does someone have to be to believe they alone can impact our climate?

Don’t answer that.

We know.

He’s in the White House with COVID right now.

Ahem.

Anyway, Daniel Turner broke down what they’ve been saying and doing around climate to scare us for decades in an infuriating thread.

In anticipation for @JoeBiden remarks on #ClimateEmergency for this afternoon, a quick 🧵 1988. Senator Wirth (D, CO) Chair of Energy and Natural Resources Committee, holds the first hearing on GLOBAL WARMING. It was political theater. As Sen. Wirth later admitted (next) — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) July 20, 2022

They checked the weather bureau to find the historically hottest day in DC and chose that date for the hearing. The night before they opened all the windows in the hearing room and said the AC wasn’t working. Everyone was hot and sweaty for the cameras. Then (next) — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) July 20, 2022

All very convenient.

Keep in mind, that they were pulling this crap nearly 40 years ago.

Climate guru James Hansen laid out the case. WE MUST ACT NOW to avoid the crisis. The threat was IMMINENT AND IRREVERSIBLE. Mind you this was 34 years ago. The globalists soon followed. Months later the UN famously concluded the Maldives would be underwater by 2000. Yes, (next) — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) July 20, 2022

Remember when Al Gore told us the polar bears would go extinct?

Good times.

THE MALDIVES. Most of Bangladesh would, too. Famine. End of civilization. This is only a decade after the “experts”‘parroted by NYTimes propagandist Walter Sullivan write about the coming ice age. Spock even made a PSA (next)https://t.co/zIlPLh4OaR — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) July 20, 2022

The sky was falling then too? Huh. Who knew?

But now- a decade later- a complete 180 based on “the science” and “the experts” and the time to act is NOW. Timing is curious. 1988 the economy was roaring. HW hadn’t tanked Reagan’s work yet. So in the largesse and comfort of economic bounty, a new cause was born (next) — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) July 20, 2022

No one has ever explained WHY the Maldives aren’t underwater (in fact they are bigger) No one has ever explained WHY “the science” was wrong then but is correct now. Just shut up and wear your mask… I mean buy an electric car… All you need to know are these points (next) — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) July 20, 2022

Nobody ever explains why they were wrong or even answers for being wrong. Look at the disaster they made of COVID. Still not being held accountable for that mess.

1. Be afraid. The threat is real, it’s coming, it will kill us all, and only government can save you 2. Trust “the experts” and “the science”. Do not ask to see their work. And if you question it you are a threat. A denier. A disinformation campaign. You must be silenced (next) — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) July 20, 2022

Sound familiar?

Yeah, they suck.

3. The solution means surrendering your rights for the greater good. Now is not the time to be selfish. You must do your part because the public good triumphs 4. The elites are exempt. They are too important and their work is too critical to be constrained by rules (next) — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) July 20, 2022

‘The solution means surrendering your rights for the greater good.’ Sounds like COVID.

It also sounds like Pete Buttigieg telling people to suck it up at the pump or just buy an EV.

5. Success is never the goal. We will never “win” or “defeat the enemy”. The process is more important than the outcomes. Now- take those 5 steps and apply it to climate change, COVID, war on terror, it’s all the same CRISIS. It’s all the same EMERGENCY. Substitute (next) — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) July 20, 2022

Ding ding ding.

Taking off your shoes at TSA with wearing your mask with turning off your AC. It’s the the same thing. We never won the “war on terror”. We “defeated the virus”. And we will never- ever- “fix climate”. And @JohnKerry will never give up tue ketchup private jet (next) — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) July 20, 2022

Infuriating.

Just like @SpeakerPelosi will never not get her hair done in lockdowns. Don’t doubt. Don’t spread misinformation. Be afraid. Surrender your rights. We are all going to die. The threat is real. Only government can save you. Remember this 🧵 when @JoeBiden speaks. -the end- — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) July 20, 2022

You pissed yet?

If not, you should be.

***

