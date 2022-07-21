Great. This is just what President Joe Biden needs right now. COVID!

Considering how many times Joe Biden has been vaccinated against COVID, this is all a bit shocking. How could something like this have happened? Especially when he himself said it was all but impossible:

Well, happy anniversary to that bold claim, we guess.

We’d probably hear that if Donald Trump were still in office, but Joe Biden is POTUS now, so COVID is just something that happened to him. Just like so many other things that have happened to him.

Maybe that’s how it happened. In any event, President Biden is fortunate to have access to the very best of care.

He’s in Dr. Jill’s very capable hands, thank the Lord.

In all seriousness, we genuinely do hope President Biden makes a full and swift recovery.

For a few reasons …

