Great. This is just what President Joe Biden needs right now. COVID!

Biden has covid, WH says pic.twitter.com/9A2ke7Tmys — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 21, 2022

WH: President Biden has tested positive for Covid. pic.twitter.com/OAfl0SDYDq — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 21, 2022

Considering how many times Joe Biden has been vaccinated against COVID, this is all a bit shocking. How could something like this have happened? Especially when he himself said it was all but impossible:

It was one year ago today that Biden said this quote: "You're not going to get covid if you have these vaccinations." Today, Biden tested positive for covid. pic.twitter.com/Q1BcBQaEXH — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 21, 2022

Well, happy anniversary to that bold claim, we guess.

Biden just didn’t mask up hard enough Probably let his guard down He needs to take the virus more seriously — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) July 21, 2022

its ok, he just needs 10 more boosters — Jeremy Forbes II 🇮🇱🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@goblueforever3) July 21, 2022

We’d probably hear that if Donald Trump were still in office, but Joe Biden is POTUS now, so COVID is just something that happened to him. Just like so many other things that have happened to him.

Not a joke, Covid is caused by oil slicks on windshields from the 1950s. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 21, 2022

Delayed side effect of the windshield oil slicks https://t.co/HFdRtfyhKP — Jason Hart (@jasonahart) July 21, 2022

Maybe that’s how it happened. In any event, President Biden is fortunate to have access to the very best of care.

thankfully he's married to a doctor https://t.co/r2FPCEHMBr — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) July 21, 2022

He’s in Dr. Jill’s very capable hands, thank the Lord.

If the single most protected person on earth has Covid that’s ballgame. — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) July 21, 2022

In all seriousness, we genuinely do hope President Biden makes a full and swift recovery.

🙏🏻 for a speedy recovery. I Always fret a bit when an olds gets Covid. https://t.co/ZfedQVCqqs — LaurieAnn 🧚🏻‍♂️💫 (@mooshakins) July 21, 2022

My sympathies and best wishes to President Biden as he recovers from COVID-19. Sharon and I are praying for his swift recovery. — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) July 21, 2022

Get well soon, Mr. President. — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) July 21, 2022

For a few reasons …

Kamala getting the news pic.twitter.com/b63KBtQZ16 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 21, 2022