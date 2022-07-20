President Biden traveled (not via bicycle) to Massachusetts today to announce planned executive actions ostensibly designed to take action against climate change. If Trump were still in office Biden and the media would call this tone authoritarian, but instead this administration is saying there’s an “emergency” that Congress isn’t addressing so they have to do it:

BIDEN: "Since Congress is not acting as it should…we're not getting many Republican votes, this is an emergency." pic.twitter.com/btS0WdRISh — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 20, 2022

Somebody tell Joe that he’s not getting enough Democrat votes either!

What's with the dystopian background — South Spinach (@South_Spinach) July 20, 2022

We’re a bit surprised the White House didn’t have Biden deliver the speech in the Nevada desert while telling everybody that’s what it looks like just outside Scranton now because of climate change.

But if you weren’t already convinced that a few trillion more dollars should be spent and Biden should be able to do it without congressional approval, allow the president to use a personal story to explain how oil caused (and causes) cancer:

Biden says that his mother using windshield wipers to "get literally the oil slick off the window" is "why I and so damn many other people have cancer." pic.twitter.com/YIoBlZadRJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 20, 2022

Wait, what?

Cancer? This is either the biggest bombshell in presidential history or the biggest gaffe. https://t.co/oFu1hH2gzK — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) July 20, 2022

Joe Biden just announced that he has cancer. This is sort of a big deal, no?https://t.co/fQmiovra8J — Jeff Adams (@JeffAdams82) July 20, 2022

Ummm. Does Biden have cancer? Was he supposed to say that? https://t.co/tS9JUZ8yrf — Will (@Tennessee_Mojo) July 20, 2022

Even though he used the word “have,” Biden might have been referencing the removal of non-melanoma skin cancers that a White House doctor’s report last year blamed on too much time in the sun in earlier years:

Leaving this here, from President Biden's November 2021 physical: pic.twitter.com/FUA05B1MAO — Niels Lesniewski (@nielslesniewski) July 20, 2022

Now apparently Biden’s blaming non-melanoma skin cancers on Big Oil and climate change. Anything for a narrative!

Oil is cancer but toxic solar panels and massive batteries leeching heavy metals and endless chemicals into the soil are healthy & green. Woohoo! Welcome to 2022 everyone. 👌 https://t.co/8DK8movTI3 — Jewtastiq | Ron 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 🇨🇦 (@jewtastiq) July 20, 2022

Does the media ever do any honest examinations of how not green the “green” movement can end up being?

***

Related:

‘Quite insane’ –> Climate Advocate Ryan Maue takes Biden and his possible ‘national climate emergency’ APART in thread

‘Devastating’: NPR(!)/Marist poll on Biden approval helps show why the WH is screaming about climate doom