We suppose the New York Times thought this little thread where they admit OOPSIE these columnists kinda sorta got it wrong is some sort of cute mea culpa for the ridiculous mess they’ve made of the mainstream media over the last couple of decades. Maybe if they admit they didn’t get a few right people will cut them some slack for being a huge resource for fake news over and over again.

Not. Happening.

But hey, it made us laugh (not with them, AT them) so of course, we’ve gotta share it with you.

They claim their columnists did their research … right.

Our columnists did their research. They read, watched, talked to the experts. They formed an opinion and wrote about it. They were wrong — and they’re telling you why. https://t.co/zRUl8ZbiRN — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) July 21, 2022

NYT knows they’re the NYT, right?

They’re smug even when they’re correcting themselves.

In early 2021 there was a debate among economists about the likely consequences of the American Rescue Plan. Some warned that the package would be inflationary; others were relaxed. “I was Team Relaxed,” says @paulkrugman. https://t.co/5mrwZvAX07 pic.twitter.com/AbhZyQa1H0 — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) July 21, 2022

Paul Krugman also said the Internet was a passing fad – let us know when he apologizes for that.

“Sometimes in life you should stick to your worldview and defend it against criticism. But sometimes the world is genuinely different than it was before,” @nytdavidbrooks writes on why he was wrong about capitalism. https://t.co/85cekQ3DlE pic.twitter.com/FcHrPVAbNN — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) July 21, 2022

It’s the world’s fault he got it wrong.

Yeah, that’s it.

“Due process is important whether or not a person did what he or she is accused of, and the absence of it in this case has left lasting wounds,” @michelleinbklyn writes on why she was wrong about Al Franken. https://t.co/kAbIFblGzv pic.twitter.com/VnH9YUSIjN — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) July 21, 2022

She regrets believing women.

Let that sink in.

“China’s whole information sector is much more open today than it was 32 years ago when I started visiting,” says @tomfriedman. “The problem is that it’s also now so much more closed than it was 10 years ago.” https://t.co/wq8CbuJBIH pic.twitter.com/mtVWKdaiem — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) July 21, 2022

Why would anyone be optimistic about China being open with their information?

“I regret almost nothing of what I said about the man and his close minions,” Bret Stephens writes about Donald Trump. “But the broad swipe at his voters caricatured them and blinkered me.” https://t.co/4CAl02y5bw pic.twitter.com/MWpz6k6tb2 — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) July 21, 2022

This freakin’ guy … it’s Trump’s fault he was (is?) an annoying scold.

“When Romney was running for president, I tried to see how many times I could find a way to mention that the candidate once drove to Canada with a dog strapped to the roof of his car,” @gailcollins says. https://t.co/UrhvWQPlXr pic.twitter.com/9KoNAztvcO — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) July 21, 2022

Gail is sorry she trashed Romney since he started acting like she wanted him to.

Classy.

“I wasn’t just wrong about Facebook; I had the matter exactly backward,” @fmanjoo writes. “Had we all decided to leave Facebook then or at any time since, the internet and perhaps the world might now be a better place.” https://t.co/ljPYjXxvjH pic.twitter.com/imAkqzQp70 — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) July 21, 2022

Oh brother.

These do not feel like apologies to us.

“After 2001, I found myself a full-fledged participant in the movement to stop a misguided war, cast as a response to horrific acts of terrorism,” @zeynep writes, saying she was wrong about why protests work. https://t.co/Nn3YZA6GJu pic.twitter.com/iVDkkV7G8i — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) July 21, 2022

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we’d see D.C. from our office.

Read more from our columnists here: https://t.co/085MGWuoNm — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) July 21, 2022

Yeah.

Pass.

