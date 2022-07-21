Anyone who ever calls anything Biden and his team do ‘smartly done’ should have their heads examined.

Pronto.

Biden’s team put a little video of him up on Twitter talking about being COVID positive, without wearing a mask. Yeah, that hasn’t gone over so hot unless of course you’re a true-blue Biden groupie.

Like Jennifer Rubin.

We get it, it’s Jennifer Rubin but still … really Jen? Jocular?!

Seriously.

We can say this for her, she is consistent.

Think we can make #JocularJoe a thing?

