Anyone who ever calls anything Biden and his team do ‘smartly done’ should have their heads examined.

Pronto.

Biden’s team put a little video of him up on Twitter talking about being COVID positive, without wearing a mask. Yeah, that hasn’t gone over so hot unless of course you’re a true-blue Biden groupie.

Like Jennifer Rubin.

smartly done to show him jocular — Jennifer "Pro-privacy" Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) July 21, 2022

We get it, it’s Jennifer Rubin but still … really Jen? Jocular?!

Seriously.

We can say this for her, she is consistent.

Jen Rubin is now basically the US version of that random Chinese "journalist" that works for the CCP all over Twitter all day. https://t.co/EOBAx1KLQc — Eric Newbury (@newbury_eric) July 21, 2022

I'm glad Biden's body double is in a jocular mood and in good health. https://t.co/fc4ENQBQQU — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) July 21, 2022

Jen is the gift that keeps on giving https://t.co/LSQ91CY3zj — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) July 21, 2022

Stuff like this is why his Pops always called him “Jocular Joe”. https://t.co/AATc3clagk — ✌🏽🇺🇦🦖Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) July 21, 2022

Think we can make #JocularJoe a thing?

