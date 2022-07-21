As Twitchy readers know, Biden has tested positive for COVID. Two shots, two boosters … still caught it.

Remember when he told Americans if they got vaccinated they wouldn’t catch the virus?

Yeah, we remember that too.

Has this yahoo gotten anything right?

Watch:

An update from me: pic.twitter.com/L2oCR0uUTu — President Biden (@POTUS) July 21, 2022

Biden, dude, you know you have COVID … where’s your mask?! Shouldn’t he be protecting the cameraman? Any staff or aides with him? C’mon man!

How many people are behind the camera as you film this and why aren’t you wearing a mask to protect them? 🤔 — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) July 21, 2022

Shout out to the camera man catching covid from you — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 21, 2022

Right?

Joel, Secretary Fauci literally invented the vaccine and should be able to treat you. — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) July 21, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

I thought you said in January that only unvaccinated people were getting Covid AND you were going to shut down Covid? 🤔 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) July 21, 2022

Does this mean COVID is not just a disease of the unvaccinated?

Asking for a friend.

*snort*

Fact Check: False. Biden is not "getting a lot of work done." — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 21, 2022

Oh, that too. Biden telling us he’ll continue to get work done … he would have to be getting some work done to continue getting work done, right?

He missed the opportunity to actually say the line? It was close though. — Ultra Will Not Comply (@estbom) July 21, 2022

Repeat the line.

oopsie! pic.twitter.com/o2SjecZpr7 — Tony Ultra Dark FJB Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) July 21, 2022

Surely, there must be some mistake. This guy, who we assume you trust, insisted that you wouldn't get COVID if you were vaccinated. The CDC Director said the same. The more you gaslight the Americans on this, inflation, proxy wars, guns, etc, the more we see through you. pic.twitter.com/mBmy6kQA7E — Libertarian Party (@LPNational) July 21, 2022

Yep.

Joe is a liar.

There it is.

***

