As Twitchy readers know, Biden has tested positive for COVID. Two shots, two boosters … still caught it.

Remember when he told Americans if they got vaccinated they wouldn’t catch the virus?

Yeah, we remember that too.

Has this yahoo gotten anything right?

Watch:

Biden, dude, you know you have COVID … where’s your mask?! Shouldn’t he be protecting the cameraman? Any staff or aides with him? C’mon man!

Right?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Does this mean COVID is not just a disease of the unvaccinated?

Asking for a friend.

*snort*

Oh, that too. Biden telling us he’ll continue to get work done … he would have to be getting some work done to continue getting work done, right?

Repeat the line.

Yep.

Joe is a liar.

There it is.

