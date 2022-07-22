Not sure which part of Lee Zeldin’s tweet is more disturbing, the details of the attack or the fact he KNEW they’d release his attacker.

Perhaps we should learn once again to embrace the power of AND.

Both are disturbing.

And as Twitchy readers know, they did already charge and release his attacker. Almost like MAGIC.

Unfortunately, it’s all too imaginable.

It doesn’t look like the guy is trying to shake his hand.

New York is definitely more criminal-friendly than victim-friendly these days.

