Not sure which part of Lee Zeldin’s tweet is more disturbing, the details of the attack or the fact he KNEW they’d release his attacker.

Perhaps we should learn once again to embrace the power of AND.

Both are disturbing.

His words as he tried to stab me a few hours ago were “you’re done”, but several attendees, including @EspositoforNY, quickly jumped into action & tackled the guy. Law enforcement was on the scene within minutes. The attacker will likely be instantly released under NY’s laws. pic.twitter.com/wZEyIyrjFe — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) July 22, 2022

And as Twitchy readers know, they did already charge and release his attacker. Almost like MAGIC.

Thank G-d you’re ok — #AmericaUnderSiege #WarOnWhites (@Mickeegee2020) July 22, 2022

This is totally unimaginable! Law and order needs to be restored! We are all glad that you were not hurt. God bless you and on to November… — Gary Comeau (@GaryComeau007) July 22, 2022

Unfortunately, it’s all too imaginable.

Keep fighting Lee! This state needs you more then ever!!! — Trappedinparadise 🇺🇸 (@life_emm) July 22, 2022

Is this not an assasination attempt? — Pecker2002 (@Pecker2002) July 22, 2022

It doesn’t look like the guy is trying to shake his hand.

You should have been “carrying”…oh wait New York doesn’t allow that very easily does it? — Shannon M Everson (@severson1977) July 22, 2022

New York is definitely more criminal-friendly than victim-friendly these days.

***

Related:

AYFKM?! Man who attacked Rep. Lee Zeldin on stage during campaign rally charged and ALREADY released on his own recognizance

‘sMaRtLy DoNe’! Jennifer Rubin clapping like a sea lion over #JocularJoe Biden’s COVID video tells you JUST how stupid it really is

‘Shout out to the cameraman catching COVID from you’: Biden appears maskless in video talking about having COVID and HELLO backfire (watch)