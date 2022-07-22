Tell us you were appointed by Obama without telling us you were appointed by Obama.

Justice Kagan seems to think SCOTUS should be more concerned with ‘public sentiment’ than you know … the law. Or the Constitution.

Kagan warns that Supreme Court legitimacy at risk if it strays too far from public sentiment https://t.co/0hkcP6qGNx pic.twitter.com/PUukrJ46TF — The Hill (@thehill) July 22, 2022

From The Hill:

Kagan said at the conference that the court earns its legitimacy by remaining impartial and nonpartisan. “Overall, the way the court retains its legitimacy and fosters public confidence is by acting like a court, is by doing the kinds of things that do not seem to people political or partisan,” she said. Kagan referenced times in history when Supreme Court justices failed to discipline themselves and instead “attempted to basically enact their own policy or political or social preferences,” saying that this puts court legitimacy at risk.

No, what puts the court’s legitimacy at risk is playing politics or allowing the mob to sway them … so you know, the opposite of what she’s saying here.

We can tell which Justice was never actually a judge….. — SECRET SQUIRREL (@SecritSqrl) July 22, 2022

As long as they do their jobs and determine what is or is not Constitutional, public sentiment is not relevant. — Lil’ Penguin 🐧 (@SckNTyrd) July 22, 2022

Not at all.

That's not how it works — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) July 22, 2022

And that is the problem with Kagan

Supreme Court interprets laws not follow the mob — EMMM (@emmandemm77) July 22, 2022

This is what happens when you put someone on the Court who never served as a judge. — Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) July 22, 2022

Hate to "Ackshually" this, but I think the *real* problem is appointing "Whatever it takes to get what we want" Leftists to *any* judicial position.

Particularly SCOTUS. — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) July 22, 2022

That too.

Public sentiment has nothing to do with her job — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) July 22, 2022

Supreme Court has nothing to do with public sentiment and EVERYTHING about the Constitution, which is liberal kryptonite.

They’ll make us purposely lose a war to get rid of it! — That Guy (@Baron_Scicluna) July 22, 2022

It would help if legal journalists would emphasize that the court’s job isn’t to follow public opinion. — just alan (@JustJustalan) July 22, 2022

We’re not holding our breath.

The Court isn't a legislature. Public opinion has literally zero to do with its function or legitimacy. — ArchLobster 🇪🇨 🇺🇸 (@ArchLobster) July 22, 2022

The guy who appointed her once complained that the Constitution was a barrier to him getting things done.

So we’re not entirely surprised she may not really know how to do her job.

