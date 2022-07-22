Tell us you were appointed by Obama without telling us you were appointed by Obama.

Justice Kagan seems to think SCOTUS should be more concerned with ‘public sentiment’ than you know … the law. Or the Constitution.

From The Hill:

Kagan said at the conference that the court earns its legitimacy by remaining impartial and nonpartisan.

“Overall, the way the court retains its legitimacy and fosters public confidence is by acting like a court, is by doing the kinds of things that do not seem to people political or partisan,” she said.

Kagan referenced times in history when Supreme Court justices failed to discipline themselves and instead “attempted to basically enact their own policy or political or social preferences,” saying that this puts court legitimacy at risk.

No, what puts the court’s legitimacy at risk is playing politics or allowing the mob to sway them … so you know, the opposite of what she’s saying here.

Not at all.

That too.

We’re not holding our breath.

The guy who appointed her once complained that the Constitution was a barrier to him getting things done.

So we’re not entirely surprised she may not really know how to do her job.

