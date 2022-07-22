Rep. Casey Weinstein is super excited that gas prices are ‘as low as’ $3.43 a gallon in Ohio … and he thanked Joe Biden for the CRATERING prices.

Cratering.

Ha.

HA HA.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Sorry, but we’ve been told over and over again that Biden doesn’t control gas prices.

And since so many Democrats have blamed Putin (including Biden himself) for our insane gas prices, doesn’t that mean they should credit him when they come down?

Idgits.

Sort of like Biden set our houses on fire and wants us to thank him for calling the fire department.

Yippee!

Super cratered!

Silly, that’s only when prices go UP. If prices go down Biden TOTALLY fixed it and stuff.

CRATERED!

These people …

That’s the reality, folks.

***

