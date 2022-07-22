Rep. Casey Weinstein is super excited that gas prices are ‘as low as’ $3.43 a gallon in Ohio … and he thanked Joe Biden for the CRATERING prices.

Cratering.

Ha.

HA HA.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Gas prices are down to as low as $3.43 in Ohio – and continue to crater. Thanks @JoeBiden! — Rep. Casey Weinstein (@RepWeinstein) July 22, 2022

Sorry, but we’ve been told over and over again that Biden doesn’t control gas prices.

And since so many Democrats have blamed Putin (including Biden himself) for our insane gas prices, doesn’t that mean they should credit him when they come down?

Idgits.

You got to be kidding pic.twitter.com/2jjY3B9QdZ — Patricia Collins 🇺🇲 (@cpat3188) July 22, 2022

You mean Putin right. — Shawn TH Livengood (@ThLivengood) July 22, 2022

Yeah, thanks Joey for taking the price of gas from $2.40 when you took office, to over $5.00, now back down to $4.57. My wallet feels soooooo much heavier now… — Ryan Saner PAK (@rsaner42) July 22, 2022

Sort of like Biden set our houses on fire and wants us to thank him for calling the fire department.

I live in southern Ohio and gas prices were $4.59, yesterday. Thanks @POTUS — Candy Lamb (@candylamb47) July 22, 2022

January 4, 2021: $1.84 July 22, 2022: $3.97 Thanks @JoeBiden! — Commander Scotty Potty 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@HTX_Con) July 22, 2022

Yippee!

Super cratered!

What a time to be alive. Also, do we thank Putin? pic.twitter.com/HG69AKp66w — BiggiesNotDead 🤦🏻‍♂️ 🐊 (@RodSox4) July 22, 2022

Really dude?! Prices here are a dollar more/gallon. Prices in other areas are $2+ more/gallon than your low of $3.43. You need to check your victory lap because it’s not going to last. — Brian😎🎸 (@BrianGoodwin8) July 22, 2022

I thought Joe had nothing to do with rising gas prices but you’re praising HIM for gas going down? I just can’t keep up with your BS. The Democratic Party isn’t. — Dee DeStefano (@DeeDeStefano) July 22, 2022

Sorry, pal. Still $4.69 per gallon in SE OH and Joe doesn't get credit for this miniscule drop, (from $4.99), given all his actions against the fossil fuel industry. So can it. — Mr. Will (@RoscoenOtis) July 22, 2022

*crater*? LMFAO

Thanks, Putin. I guess 🥴 — Lisa (@LisaTurnage12) July 22, 2022

Do not let the elitists normalize these insane gas prices. @JoeBiden has failed America and beyond doubled the $2.00 gas Trump gave us. — Comfortably “Disinformation Police” Boomer (@comfyboomer) July 22, 2022

tHe pReSiDeNt dOeSn’T cOnTrOL gAs pRiCeS! —the entire left 1 month ago — Fran Fabulous (@franfabulous2) July 22, 2022

Silly, that’s only when prices go UP. If prices go down Biden TOTALLY fixed it and stuff.

CRATERED!

These people …

Gas will go back up again very soon. Biden sold our emergency oil supply.

Now we’re begging and fist bumping for oil, and Saudi Arabia said, no. 🤷🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/k9avZJPy84 — CaliforniaDreaming 🤷🏼‍♀️☀️ (@LivingInCA) July 22, 2022

That’s the reality, folks.

***

Related:

ARGLE REEE BARGLE! Lefties are losing their freaking MINDS over Bill Burr’s bit on abortion so you KNOW it’s exceptional (watch)

Oh honey, NO: Justice Kagan SCHOOLED on her own job after claiming SCOTUS shouldn’t stray too far from public sentiment

‘His words as he tried to stab me were, “You’re done”‘: Rep. Lee Zeldin details attack in tweet (plus he was psychic, knew they’d release him)