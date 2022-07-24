Liz Cheney’s Kangaroo Court, sorry, January 6th Committee hearings, has proven nothing more than Democrats (and sadly, two Republicans) will stop at nothing to hang the rioting at the Capitol on Trump. They sit back and pretend hearsay and gossip are actual evidence, dramatically play to the cameras with their fancy ABC director, and act like they’re doing us all a favor PROTECTING MUH DEMOCRACY or some other happy horse crap.

The reality is, that this is ultimately Nancy Pelosi’s show, and the players are doing exactly what they’re supposed to.

Even the Republicans.

Trump gave order to ‘make sure’ Jan. 6 rally was ‘safe event,’ Pentagon memo shows. Gen. Milley’s recollection undercuts Democrat effort to suggest president wanted to incite violence. | Just The News https://t.co/ewSe2DPhsu — Just the News (@JustTheNews) July 22, 2022

From Just the News:

In it [Penatgon memo], the IG recounts a fateful meeting on Jan. 3, 2021 in the White House when then-acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, met with Trump on national security matters. The complete passage — hardly mentioned by Democrats at the hearings or the news media covering them — is worth absorbing in its entirety. “Mr. Miller and GEN Milley met with the President at the White House at 5:30 p.m.,” the IG reported. “The primary topic they discussed was unrelated to the scheduled rally. GEN Milley told us that at the end of the meeting, the President told Mr. Miller that there would be a large number of protestors on January 6, 2021, and Mr. Miller should ensure sufficient National Guard or Soldiers would be there to make sure it was a safe event. Gen Milley told us that Mr. Miller responded, ‘We’ve got a plan and we’ve got it covered.'”

You’d THINK they would bring this up, right?

But NOPE.

Brit Hume with the drop:

This is the sort of information, while not excusing Trump, that the 1/6 committee's Republicans would have insisted be part of the hearings, if they were trying to be fair. They are not. https://t.co/83MuTFmN4T — Brit Hume (@brithume) July 22, 2022

But the Republicans don’t care about being fair …

Shame on Cheney and Kinzinger.

Facts matter 😉 — Reminiscences of an American Capitalist (@4Awesometweet) July 24, 2022

Naw, it actually does excuse him. — ToothlessMeanie (@ToothlessMeanie) July 22, 2022

No upside to being fair. — Paul K Dougherty (@Paulkdougherty) July 22, 2022

No ratings (although they were down 21%).

No midterm talking points.

This has never been about Democracy or justice, this has been about punishing Trump for winning in 2016 and doing a decent job while the machine did everything it could to get rid of him. You don’t have to be a Trump supporter to see how ridiculous this has all been, from the dual impeachments to the Russian collusion nonsense, and now this committee.

The swamp is a spiteful and vengeful thing – if only Trump had been able to remove more of it.

