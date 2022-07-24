Eric Feigl-Ding is SO excited about another virus! He can’t wait! And the latest, greatest virus that he hopes will shut the country and the world down again is MONKEYPOX. And gosh golly gee, Eric really really really hopes the virus is airborne because otherwise, this isn’t happening.

But if he can pretend the virus (that is usually spread by physical contact) is AIRBORNE than he can start pushing lockdowns and masking again.

Yeah, he stinks.

Benjamin Ryan, a science writer who has been featured in the New York Times, The Guardian, NBC News, etc., was good enough to take Eric and his grift apart.

Eric Feigl-Ding's constant fear mongering is deeply harmful. A new @NEJM #monkeypox study of 528 global cases found just 0.6% were from household transmission; 95% were likely transmitted via sex between men. 🧵⬇️https://t.co/lmjgxrlFC8 pic.twitter.com/qZ26M2B8jA — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) July 23, 2022

95% were likely transmitted via sex between men.

Yikes, Eric.

Read @Celinegounder's words,@DrEricDing. No, the study you cite does NOT prove transmission of #monkeypox. It just shows that there was virus present on surfaces. Research does NOT suggest airborne transmission is a major factor driving this outbreak. 2/https://t.co/lmjgxrlFC8 pic.twitter.com/O8vmm5AhdY — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) July 23, 2022

Gosh, you’d think a doctor like Eric would respect the science, right?

Jennifer Nuzzo of @BrownUniversity spoke about the new @NEJM paper on #monkeypox and asserted that this outbreak is almost exclusively occurring among gay and bi men. Airborne transmission, if it happens, it not a substantial driver of the outbreak. 3/ https://t.co/lmjgxrlFC8 pic.twitter.com/gB7iWhZ3V1 — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) July 23, 2022

And will not garner lockdowns or masks on children.

Too bad, so sad.

The authors of the major new study in @NEJM about 528 global cases of #monkeypox found evidence suggesting that that anal sex itself (not necessarily ejaculation) may be a central conduit of transmission of the virus. 4/https://t.co/lmjgxrlFC8 pic.twitter.com/oBMbQXmhZ8 — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) July 23, 2022

Meep.

You're right Ben, Eric sometimes gets on my nerves! 😂🤦‍♂️ — Elias – אליאס (@eacaf84) July 23, 2022

He's a menace. — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) July 23, 2022

That he is.

***

