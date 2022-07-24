You know, you really haven’t lived up to being the child of an Oscar-winning actor like Richard Dreyfuss until you’ve paid a drug addict $50 to let you HUNT THEM.

No, we’re not making that up.

Sounds like Ben Dreyfuss admitted to doing just THAT. Now now, plebes, don’t worry – he just used a paint gun.

Ahem.

Right?!

We can see why he deleted this …

Or you know, if you take it out of context and tweet about it people fail to see the humor in it.

Whaaaa?

Like, where on Earth is this normal? Who just admits they exploited a drug addict for FUN FUN?

Guess they do this in Hollywood.

Screenshots are forever psycho pic.twitter.com/1VIDLwAT5T — Con (@secenby) July 24, 2022

And he would pay him more if he made it further.

Wow.

Seems Dreyfuss deleted a BUNCH of tweets.

But people still have thoughts about him hunting a drug addict for $50.

ben dreyfuss tweeting about paying to hunt a drug addict for sport and then getting mad that he tweeted about paying to hunt a drug addict for sport has the same energy as when our cat used to growl at her own tail — make it snow (@2snow2flurrious) July 24, 2022

One time at a party Ben Dreyfuss gave me $50 to hunt me. He was laughing as he handed over the money, but I could see in his eyes he'd never stop. Now I avoid big cities and human connection lol — Balthazar Bee (@BeeBalthazar) July 24, 2022

Annnd we’re officially dead.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Ben Dreyfuss, son of actor Richard Dreyfuss, went on an extended rant about how he once paid a "drug addict" $50 so Ben could hunt him with a paintball gun. Ben got upset when people didn't think it was normal and fun to hunt other people for sport. pic.twitter.com/TnqSIbUjmz — John Brown Jovi (@JohnBrownJovi) July 24, 2022

@bendreyfuss why did you delete this tweet? Is it because you realised your a scummy, privileged POS or because you didn't want the backlash? Perhaps it was when you realised us drug users were actually humans too? Nah, probably the second one… https://t.co/A6bVGDOJ94 pic.twitter.com/ak9xvPsWsq — PD (@PlagueDR1619) July 24, 2022

Lol the little snowflake went on a deleting spree. What a loser 😂😂 — Dave Lougee (@DaveLougee) July 24, 2022

Normal people don’t hunt other people for sport. — zuko (@AustenDarcy22) July 24, 2022

Ya’ know, it’s just not something people do.

Or at least ADMIT doing.

Why don't you go back to hunting junkies with a paintball gun for sport, Mr. Empathy — Munchkin Adams (@MunchkinAdams) July 24, 2022

Yeah, Mr. Empathy.

To be fair, we don’t see the humor in exploiting a drug addict for sport either.

Probably best that he deleted like … everything. Heh.

***

Related:

Is he gonna CRY … again?! Adam Kinzinger tries using Josh Hawley to pick a fight with Tucker Carlson and HOO BOY it does NOT go well for him

What IS IT with feds/Democrats and Nazis?! Tayler Hansen exposes so-called ‘Nazi’ group outside Turning Point Summit (watch)

Brit Hume drags Jan. 6 Committee ‘Republicans’ for deliberately IGNORING Pentagon memo proving Trump absolutely wanted to AVOID violence