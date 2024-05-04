President Biden Awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to Greatest Speaker in History

President Biden on Friday handed out a bunch of Presidential Medals of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor. You might remember the liberals' meltdown when President Trump awarded the medal to the late Rush Limbaugh during his State of the Union address.

Biden congratulated the "Presidential Freedom of Medal" recipients:

BIDEN: "I congratulate Presidential Freedom of Medal recipients" pic.twitter.com/7GRPWHiI68 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 3, 2024

Among those honored by Biden were two climate grifters and "the greatest Speaker of the House in American history."

“Nancy Pelosi will be known forever as the greatest Speaker of the House in American history” 🇺🇸❤️👠🎖️#PresidentialMedalOfFreedom #TeamPelosi pic.twitter.com/D6i9edGPDC — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) May 3, 2024

"Known forever" … as the greatest stock trader in the House in American history.

Also honored was climate czar John Kerry, who went behind the president's back to negotiate with Iran.

Former Secretary of State @JohnKerry receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom. pic.twitter.com/7COrFBKiFE — CSPAN (@cspan) May 3, 2024

This traitor met with our enemy North Vietnam while we were at war and he was still a member of the US military

Then he helped lie the Obama Iran payoff into existence

Sickening https://t.co/ozwosQ3IyB — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) May 3, 2024

Wonder if he threw this one over the fence as well. — The Conlee (@conlee_the) May 4, 2024

He can put it on display next to his totally legit Silver Star — VJ Maxwell 📡 (@vortmax79) May 3, 2024

Did he fly in his private jet to pick up his participation trophy? — Silence Dogood (@Silence03062) May 4, 2024

This man was and is a traitor to the US. — paully (@paullyswalnuts) May 4, 2024

Lurch will always be a putz. He should be in jail for colluding with Iran. — God be the Glory (@ovtspartacus) May 4, 2024

John Kerry is a garbage human being, complicit in Iranian activities here, among many other subversions.



This is a pitiful degradation of that award. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) May 4, 2024

We don't have video handy, but also awarded was fellow climate change grifter former Vice President Al Gore, who "was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize jointly with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change for his bold action on climate change."

"After winning the popular vote, he accepted the outcome of a disputed presidential election for the sake of our unity," claims the White House in its press release. He accepted the outcome because he lost Florida, no matter how many "pregnant chads" they tried to count toward his total.

***



