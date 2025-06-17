Joy Behar on 'The View' Asked Arnold Schwarzenegger About Trump's ICE Raids and HELLO BACKFIRE

Anybody who checks in on what happens on "The View" (we try to do it from time to time so you don't have to) knows that there's a lot of crazy that takes place on that show, but every now and then some sanity is uttered that catches the hosts off guard.

Today Arnold Schwarzenegger was a guest on the show, and Joy Behar asked him about the ICE raids that are the result of the country actually having a president who enforces immigration laws.

The discomfort among the co-hosts was palatable and this might have been the most awkward three minutes for them on that program in quite some time. Watch:

Arnold Schwarzenegger doesn't take the bait when The View's Joy Behar asks him about the ICE raids in California:



"I'm so, so happy to see first-hand that this IS the greatest country in the world and it IS the land of opportunity...



...When you come to America, you're a guest.… pic.twitter.com/4FKa47Q6KM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 17, 2025

That was SO perfect.

"The View" for the rest of the week should just be that clip on repeat.

This is the first-ever reposting of anything ever on "The View". It would be wonderful if they did more of this. — Barry Ezell (@orsa1965) June 17, 2025

As always Sunny put her hand on him as if to try and stop him from saying what he was saying — Javi dC (@javidc23) June 17, 2025

They kept trying to interrupt to change the direction of his answer. He didn’t fall for it. — Pass The Mic (@PassTheMic6) June 17, 2025

When Behar got backstage after the show she must have been smacking herself in the head for asking Arnold about that.