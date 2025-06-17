Joy Behar on 'The View' Asked Arnold Schwarzenegger About Trump's ICE Raids and HELLO BACKFIRE

We Already Forgot Who You Are: Watch Alex Padilla Gin Up Some Crocodile...
Doug P. | 3:00 PM on June 17, 2025
meme

Anybody who checks in on what happens on "The View" (we try to do it from time to time so you don't have to) knows that there's a lot of crazy that takes place on that show, but every now and then some sanity is uttered that catches the hosts off guard. 

Today Arnold Schwarzenegger was a guest on the show, and Joy Behar asked him about the ICE raids that are the result of the country actually having a president who enforces immigration laws. 

The discomfort among the co-hosts was palatable and this might have been the most awkward three minutes for them on that program in quite some time. Watch: 

That was SO perfect.

"The View" for the rest of the week should just be that clip on repeat.

When Behar got backstage after the show she must have been smacking herself in the head for asking Arnold about that. 

