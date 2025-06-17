Jim Acosta Fears the Far-Right Has Managed to Infiltrate the Heartland
Dem Ilhan Omar: America’s 'Turning Into One of the Worst Countries' Because Trump’s Enforcing the Law

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:30 PM on June 17, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Democrat Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota claims America is ‘turning into one of the worst countries on Earth.’ Why? Because President Donald Trump is enforcing our nation’s immigration laws and having to bring in troops to defend ICE and federal property from the Democrat Party’s lawless, dangerous, destructive foot soldiers. Well, that's not exactly what she said, but it is the truth. If Omar wants to see what’s making things worse in our country, she and her whole party need only look in a mirror.

Here she is ignorantly whining about what her Democrats have created. (WATCH)

Yep, that’s the cause.

Her comments are even more ridiculous when you learn where she came from and who raised her.

Wait, are you saying Somalia is not Heaven on Earth?

Let’s see what Grok has to say. Before looking, we're going to bet America is nowhere near as bad as Omar's native country. Just a wild guess.

Grok, what are the most common crimes in Somalia?

Grok: "The most significant crimes in Somalia—terrorism, human trafficking, sexual violence, war crimes, piracy, corruption, and historical genocide—stem from ongoing conflict, weak governance, and Al-Shabaab’s influence. These crimes have profound humanitarian impacts, with civilians, particularly women and children, bearing the brunt."

— Pax Hart (@PaxHart) June 17, 2025

Omar should see if she can return to Somalia and claim refugee status.

Posters say they are willing to do whatever they can to assist her escape from America.

We’ll help her go anywhere she wants. But only if she enters the country of her choosing illegally. We have a theory we’d like to test.

