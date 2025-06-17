Democrat Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota claims America is ‘turning into one of the worst countries on Earth.’ Why? Because President Donald Trump is enforcing our nation’s immigration laws and having to bring in troops to defend ICE and federal property from the Democrat Party’s lawless, dangerous, destructive foot soldiers. Well, that's not exactly what she said, but it is the truth. If Omar wants to see what’s making things worse in our country, she and her whole party need only look in a mirror.

Here she is ignorantly whining about what her Democrats have created. (WATCH)

Rep. Ilhan Omar: "We are turning into one of the worst countries on earth" pic.twitter.com/FvLLOXMkPI — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 17, 2025

Because of the Democrat Party. — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) June 17, 2025

Yep, that’s the cause.

Her comments are even more ridiculous when you learn where she came from and who raised her.

Her dad was *literally* a colonel for a dictator that used the military to commit genocide.



It’s beyond parody. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) June 17, 2025

Didn’t she commit immigration fraud too? Wtf?? How the hell are these people allowed to hold positions like that 😭 — ScapeGoat (@BleikrG0at) June 17, 2025

Also, by any means of measurements Somalia is no great shakes today — Ward Heeler (@ward_pol) June 17, 2025

Wait, are you saying Somalia is not Heaven on Earth?

Let’s see what Grok has to say. Before looking, we're going to bet America is nowhere near as bad as Omar's native country. Just a wild guess.

Grok, what are the most common crimes in Somalia? Grok: "The most significant crimes in Somalia—terrorism, human trafficking, sexual violence, war crimes, piracy, corruption, and historical genocide—stem from ongoing conflict, weak governance, and Al-Shabaab’s influence. These crimes have profound humanitarian impacts, with civilians, particularly women and children, bearing the brunt." — Pax Hart (@PaxHart) June 17, 2025

The fact that she legitimately sees America as worse than Somalia proves beyond a shadow of a doubt that her heart is still in Somalia. — Ben Zeisloft (@BenZeisloft) June 17, 2025

Go back to your "better place." — Official Leftist Translator. - AKA Tony (@tony4mrht) June 17, 2025

Omar should see if she can return to Somalia and claim refugee status.

Posters say they are willing to do whatever they can to assist her escape from America.

Good news. She can always return to the virtual paradise of Somalia. — pigwithwings (@PigWithWings82) June 17, 2025

She sounds unhappy, we should make her happy and send her back to Somalia. That would also make me happy, so it’s a 2 for 1 deal. — 🇺🇸Sheri (@SheriCarter18) June 17, 2025

If the US is "turning into one of the worst countries on earth". I guess everyone will soon be emigrating away? Is Rep. Ilhan Omar going to be the first to leave? — Rukoo (@Rukoo59923901) June 17, 2025

We’ll help her go anywhere she wants. But only if she enters the country of her choosing illegally. We have a theory we’d like to test.