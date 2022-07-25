So … we’re in a recession. Just sayin’.

The more they claim we’re not, the harder they work to pretend we’re not (changing the definition, REALLY?), the more you know we are. Must be nice to have so many outlets and institutions on your side as a Democrat who’s hosing the economy. It seems like such a strange thing, right? Can you guys IMAGINE the fit the Left would have thrown if Trump’s economy had gone into recession (it didn’t) and they just changed the definition to prove it hadn’t?

Buildings. On. Fire.

And CNN would be calling them, ‘mostly peaceful protests.’

Watch this:

Biden Chief Gaslighter @BrianDeeseNEC: "In terms of the technical definition, [two negative quarters of growth] is not a recession." pic.twitter.com/NpBNW5yvru — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 25, 2022

The economy is tanking, Brian. Typical working-class people were doing great before Biden came into office and destroyed the country with his EOs… dozens of them.

Imagine if the CNN guy had actually bothered to even try and push back on Deese.

Just a little.

Deese: U.S. food banks struggling to keep up w/ skyrocketing demand & inflation because of "Putin’s invasion of Ukraine" pic.twitter.com/y3HCPv3Hge — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 25, 2022

And of course, Putin Putin Putin.

FFS, c’mon Democrats. Even you guys have to know this is all garbage, right?!

Ding freakin’ ding.

They’re changing the definition of recession just like they did with the definition of vaccine. — Mark The Shark (@MRaff57) July 25, 2022

And woman.

Yup.

Why is @CNN not calling this a lie @jaketapper — Sal (@SundevilSal) July 25, 2022

Because they’re CNN.

Duh.

It's actually the very definition of one — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) July 25, 2022

Not since they conveniently CHANGED IT.

how sad that grown men lie, just to keep their politics up. — notyerbusiness (@itsstillmelazy) July 25, 2022

Sad.

Disgusting.

Pathetic.

Those all work.

***

Related:

‘Cool story’: Julie Kelly DROPS Liz Cheney for admitting they’re avoiding ANYTHING that could actually debunk the Jan 6 Dem-approved narrative

My dude, that’s a TOY! NYPD 121st Precinct bragging about getting an Orbeez gun off the streets BACKFIRES (pun intended)

Blue-check science writer takes Eric Feigl-Ding APART for jumping on the ‘OMG, REEE, #MONKEYPOX’ bandwagon/grift in receipt-filled thread