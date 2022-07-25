Taylor Lorenz … complaining about other people stalking HER. Alrighty then.

Forget that she’s made a living from tormenting people in real life (see Libs of TikTok), but really? Who are all of these men stalking her because she’s a woman journalist? And gosh, she seems very fussy with people who follow her.

As you can imagine, nobody has much sympathy for old Ms. Lorenz, especially not the woman behind Libs of TikTok.

Karma is only a b-word when you are first.

Ahem.

All day, every day.

Trending

She should get the same treatment and amount of peace that she has given others.

That would be fair.

Totally.

Super stable.

Not at all like a burden on society.

*cough cough*

Someone her age … HA HA HA HA HA

In her strange little mind, probably.

Sorry, we just threw up a little in our mouths.

Whoa … she’s a BIOLOGIST!

Fair point, she is consistent.

We’ll give her that.

***

Related:

Biden ‘Chief Gaslighter’ Brian Deese DRAGGED for saying by DEFINITION (they conveniently changed) we’re NOT in a recession (watch)

‘Cool story’: Julie Kelly DROPS Liz Cheney for admitting they’re avoiding ANYTHING that could actually debunk the Jan 6 Dem-approved narrative

My dude, that’s a TOY! NYPD 121st Precinct bragging about getting an Orbeez gun off the streets BACKFIRES (pun intended)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: . Libs of TikTokmenstalkingTaylor Lorenz