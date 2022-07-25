Sorry Democrats, there will be no blue wave this year.

Or next year.

Or even the next year.

Americans have seen nothing but dismay and destruction since you took over the White House and are ready to make changes to (hopefully) save this country from further destruction. They really thought it was smart to brag about Americans paying $3.99 or less for gas? The DAY before Biden took office, the national average gas price was $2.38 and that INCLUDES crazy blue states with crazy gas prices like California and New York.

Gas prices have now declined 66 cents over the last 41 days. Many Americans across the country can find gas for $3.99 or less. — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) July 25, 2022

Yeah, this didn’t go well.

Umm…what about the preceding year? Smdh. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) July 25, 2022

In spite of Joe's promise to end fossil fuel. I thank Exxon. — Bliff (@BliffHenderson) July 25, 2022

And we have to buy it from our enemies, thanks to you wastrels. — Morbidly Shiny (@NatcyLugosi) July 25, 2022

Democrats will lose elections on high gas prices alone😂 — Bryan Malcolm (@BryanJMalcolm) July 25, 2022

So is this Putin’s Proce drop? Or is he only to blame when it’s bad news? That’s the problem with your approach — AstrO (@Mi_Astronauta) July 25, 2022

Diesel is still high around here. — 𝐕𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐀𝐢𝐦𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐥𝐲🌻 (@VWAimlessly) July 25, 2022

$3.99 is still high for regular fuel.

Keep talking up all the economic records!https://t.co/d7ClZR4Lv1 — David Doney (@David_Charts) July 25, 2022

I would love to know what states those are cause it’s not my state! — Corri Burman (@CorriBurman) July 25, 2022

Probably states where their local leadership took action like giving citizens a gas tax holiday.

Please show us pricing for food in grocery stores. — the camopapa who ultra gauffaws… (@camopapa0410) July 25, 2022

Umm … that’s Putin’s fault.

Yeah, that’s it.

Welp, I'm not one of those Americans. Gas prices are still sky-high in Arizona. When gas $$ hits Trump-era levels, only then will we be relatively happy. — OoOOOoo Seraphina! (@SeraphinaToo) July 25, 2022

Couldn’t happen to a nicer party, Democrats.

***

