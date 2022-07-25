Sorry Democrats, there will be no blue wave this year.

Or next year.

Or even the next year.

Americans have seen nothing but dismay and destruction since you took over the White House and are ready to make changes to (hopefully) save this country from further destruction. They really thought it was smart to brag about Americans paying $3.99 or less for gas? The DAY before Biden took office, the national average gas price was $2.38 and that INCLUDES crazy blue states with crazy gas prices like California and New York.

Yeah, this didn’t go well.

$3.99 is still high for regular fuel.

Probably states where their local leadership took action like giving citizens a gas tax holiday.

Umm … that’s Putin’s fault.

Yeah, that’s it.

Couldn’t happen to a nicer party, Democrats.

***

