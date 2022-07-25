Senator Joe Manchin has tested positive for COVID.

This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. I am fully vaccinated and boosted and am experiencing mild symptoms. I will isolate and follow CDC guidelines as I continue to work remotely to serve West Virginians. — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) July 25, 2022

So you know people are reaching out to the good senator from West Virginia, wishing him a speedy recovery, sending him their thoughts and prayers … ok, so we are totally kidding and you probably knew that from the get-go. Man, there are some nasty mofos on Twitter, and maybe these people were always this nasty and we just didn’t know it because there wasn’t a tech giant enabling and even encouraging their behavior.

Biden announced he had COVID, and the only jokes we saw were people on the Right telling him to PLEASE get better because they didn’t want Kamala.

Nothing like this garbage:

Joe please don’t fight too hard. Absolutely no one wants you to make it. — Dary “Daranasouras” Rezvani (@DaryRezvani) July 25, 2022

Manchin is directly responsible for the deaths of those who have died from lack on insulin. By all means cry about my mean comment libs. — Dary “Daranasouras” Rezvani (@DaryRezvani) July 25, 2022

Tell us you don’t know what EOs Biden signed when he first took office without telling us you don’t know what EOs Biden signed.

Zero thoughts zero prayers — partyyglouberman (@Tegridygloub) July 25, 2022

And zero class.

Edgy.

"as I continue to work remotely to serve West Virginians." You misspelled "#BigOil." Here Joe, let me fix it. "as I continue to work remotely to serve the fossil fuel industry, because they have given me nearly a million dollars just this year."https://t.co/iMGHI3MK1u — Dave Koch 🌊🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@David_J_Koch) July 25, 2022

It’s astonishing how little people know about Manchin’s actual job serving his state. Do they not realize energy is huge in W. Virginia? They probably don’t know that Manchin also has nearly a 60% approval rating … it always seems like the people who really hate him don’t live in his state.

Crazy, right?

We’re all hoping for the best possible outcome for us all — not just cis women need abortions (@sadpoastingusa) July 25, 2022

‘Not just cis women need abortions’ … woof.

“work to serve west virginians” – he did not in fact do that, he worked to serve himself, his family and the coal companies he works for — caddy (@cadillac_grills) July 25, 2022

Clueless.

pic.twitter.com/9Ksn6pbGNo — Cincy Browncoat – You can't take the sky from me (@cincy_browncoat) July 25, 2022

We are seeing this meme floating around on Twitter more and more.

There’s probably a good reason for that.

Heh.

We wish Joe a speedy recovery.

***

