Wonder if our pals on the Left will think as highly of these whistleblowers as they did Vindman … we’re going to guess not. Sounds like there was a widespread effort within the FBI to downplay or even discredit any negative information about Hunter Biden.

Oh, we know you know and we know you knew BUT hey, now it’s official.

Here’s how it breaks down (we’ll let Jerry Dunleavy do it since he’s really really really good at it):

From Washington Examiner:

The FBI’s investigation into Hunter Biden wrongly labeled verified evidence as “disinformation,” agency whistleblowers claimed.

Agents investigating President Joe Biden’s son “opened an assessment which was used by an FBI headquarters team to improperly discredit negative Hunter Biden information as disinformation and caused investigative activity to cease,” according to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA). Grassley revealed the claim after his office received “a significant number of protected communications from highly credible whistleblowers” about the investigation. The Republican claimed one of the communications shows “verified and verifiable derogatory information on Hunter Biden was falsely labeled as disinformation.”

Falsely labeled as disinformation.

Yeah, we know.

But it’s good to be vindicated … two years too late.

Gosh, we thought those names sounded familiar.

Time to clean house at the FBI, yes?

Oh good, a strongly worded letter. Yeah, we know, that sounds cynical but we’ve watched this happen over and over and over again and there are never any consequences for these people. Meanwhile, a 69-year-old grandma just went to prison for walking into the Capitol on January 6.

FBI has some ‘splainin’ to do.

Democrats think they can beat him. Keep in mind, that the geniuses did this in 2016 with Hillary and Trump as well and we all know how that turned out.

Right?

Super shocking.

Yeeesh.

Something strange is definitely afoot at the Circle K.

***

