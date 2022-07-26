Wonder if our pals on the Left will think as highly of these whistleblowers as they did Vindman … we’re going to guess not. Sounds like there was a widespread effort within the FBI to downplay or even discredit any negative information about Hunter Biden.

Oh, we know you know and we know you knew BUT hey, now it’s official.

NEW – Whistleblowers have come forward alleging a widespread effort within the FBI to downplay or discredit negative information about Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, according to letters reviewed by CBS News.https://t.co/4QBMRZIuhl — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 26, 2022

Here’s how it breaks down (we’ll let Jerry Dunleavy do it since he’s really really really good at it):

NEW: Grassley says “highly credible whistleblowers” tell his office that “verified & verifiable derogatory info on Hunter Biden was falsely labeled as disinfo” inside the FBI in 2020 during the bureau’s investigation into now-President Joe Biden’s son.https://t.co/bzwYj2QvLS — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 25, 2022

The FBI’s investigation into Hunter Biden wrongly labeled verified evidence as “disinformation,” agency whistleblowers claimed. Agents investigating President Joe Biden’s son “opened an assessment which was used by an FBI headquarters team to improperly discredit negative Hunter Biden information as disinformation and caused investigative activity to cease,” according to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA). Grassley revealed the claim after his office received “a significant number of protected communications from highly credible whistleblowers” about the investigation. The Republican claimed one of the communications shows “verified and verifiable derogatory information on Hunter Biden was falsely labeled as disinformation.”

Falsely labeled as disinformation.

Yeah, we know.

But it’s good to be vindicated … two years too late.

The officials tied to the FBI allegedly falsely labeling accurate info on Hunter Biden as being “disinfo” include Timothy Thibault (potentially violated Hatch Act for his anti-Trump social media posts) & Brian Auten (was involved in Crossfire Hurricane).https://t.co/bzwYj2QvLS — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 25, 2022

Gosh, we thought those names sounded familiar.

Time to clean house at the FBI, yes?

Grassley’s letter to Garland and Wray on the whistleblower allegations that the FBI was falsely labeling verified information about Hunter Biden as “disinformation” in 2020.https://t.co/bzwYj2QvLS pic.twitter.com/tRpSOAOIih — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 26, 2022

Oh good, a strongly worded letter. Yeah, we know, that sounds cynical but we’ve watched this happen over and over and over again and there are never any consequences for these people. Meanwhile, a 69-year-old grandma just went to prison for walking into the Capitol on January 6.

FBI has some ‘splainin’ to do.

Some screenshots from the DCCC's latest "attack" ad on Trump-backed primary challenger John Gibbs in Michigan, where he's in final week of campaign to unseat Pete Meijer. Pretty obvious what the Democrats are doing here in GOP primary… pic.twitter.com/mGdPtMD9Sw — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) July 25, 2022

Democrats think they can beat him. Keep in mind, that the geniuses did this in 2016 with Hillary and Trump as well and we all know how that turned out.

I am beyond shocked to hear this. pic.twitter.com/RVNoH8z50O — Gege, Queen of GIFs, Esq. (@Pomquat) July 25, 2022

Right?

Super shocking.

That’s not all the FBI was covering up. https://t.co/TwTD9zuerw — Gege, Queen of GIFs, Esq. (@Pomquat) July 25, 2022

Yeeesh.

Sounds like Collusion to me. — Tracy Hoban (@TracyJHoban) July 25, 2022

Something strange is definitely afoot at the Circle K.

***

