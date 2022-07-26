We’re starting to think Taylor Lorenz is her own worst enemy. As Twitchy readers know, Libs of TikTok mocked TF out of Taylor for complaining that ‘men’ were stalking her at live events and that wasn’t fair because she’s a woman journalist or something. To be honest, we weren’t entirely sure what her tweets of perpetual victimhood were really saying, but we THINK the gist was, ‘Poor me, I’m so popular that men stalk me in public and stuff.’

Welp, sounds like the ‘man’ who was ‘stalking’ her was actually NOT stalking her and happens to be a minority with autism.

Check out this thread and his post:

🚨 Taylor Lorenz caught lying & playing victim AGAIN. A young man (who happens to be a minority w autism) went to the PUBLIC @Meta protest organized by meme creators. He went to meet creators he’s a fan of but Lorenz was there too.She makes him leave & then says he’s a stalker.🤨 pic.twitter.com/RBVqLgN1U2 — Ariadna Jacob (@littlemissjacob) July 25, 2022

Talk about mental.

Keep going, it gets better (worse?).

You might be wondering why Taylor Lorenz doesn’t like this individual. The story I was told was that this man used to be a fan of Taylor bc he’s a fan of internet culture. He had made a fan account that reposted Lorenz’s PUBLIC posts. Initially Taylor didn’t mind the attention. pic.twitter.com/3s0HAQIkcy — Ariadna Jacob (@littlemissjacob) July 25, 2022

Her PUBLIC posts.

Now, anyone with any sort of a following should know that people may like what they write and post enough to reshare it. That’s not creepy or weird, that’s social media.

Once Taylor Lorenz realizes that someone has a record of her PUBLIC posts on social media – she changes her tune & becomes very upset. The man followed & kept record of her PUBLIC social media posts. This is threatening? Isn’t this EXACTLY what Taylor does on a daily basis? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/aHqvQwFJ04 — Ariadna Jacob (@littlemissjacob) July 25, 2022

This is EXACTLY what Taylor does on a daily basis except she takes it a step further and visits the homes of their family members and friends.

Taylor Lorenz: Stop looking up old tweets that mention me or I'm going to

block you on every account. It's invasive, it makes me extremely

uncomfortable, and I've told you

this many times. At this point I can

only assume that you intend to

cause me harm. 🤔 Wild assumption IMO pic.twitter.com/bqtHM2o3Qx — Ariadna Jacob (@littlemissjacob) July 25, 2022

Insane.

Taylor Lorenz becomes unhinged and increasingly hostile at the thought that there is a record of her public online behavior. I can’t tell if she actually feels threatened or if she’s just having a temper tantrum because her online activity is trackable just like everyone else’s. pic.twitter.com/AQ8JqIAyYO — Ariadna Jacob (@littlemissjacob) July 25, 2022

Why not both?

***

