‘Gun Violence’: Dem Jamie Raskin Gets a Fake Narrative Assist From Margaret Brennan of CBS News

It didn’t take long for the legacy media to shift to its preferred ‘gun violence’ narrative after the White Correspondents’ Association Dinner shooting on Saturday night. Despite this being yet another assassination attempt on President Donald Trump’s life, the legacy media talking heads, already sensing the suspect was one of their fellow Democrats, deliberately started shifting the blame.

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Take a look. (WATCH)

Minutes after shooter opens fire at the WHCA, CNN’s Laura Coates has pivoted to blaming “gun violence."



This is CNN. pic.twitter.com/BKwLgAlG9E — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 26, 2026

CNN never wants to blame itself. Always blame the gun or blame Trump. — Russell (@russell_m) April 26, 2026

America has endured more than a decade of ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats falsely labeling Trump a pedophile, rapist, fascist, and Hitler. Lies echoed in the suspected shooter’s manifesto.

The pivot away from the dishonest and dangerous rhetoric of the legacy media and the Democrat Party to the nebulous ‘gun violence’ narrative was in full effect on Sunday morning. Here’s Democrat Jamie Raskin getting a ‘national conversation about gun violence’ assist from Margaret Brennan of CBS News. (WATCH)

Democrats and their media allies are engaged in the predictable narrative cover for another leftwing lunatic trying to take out Trump:



Jamie Raskin and Margaret Brennan somberly discuss the need for a national conversation on “gun violence." https://t.co/gsaMQS1w7d pic.twitter.com/17GEqkXB9P — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 26, 2026

The Left does NOT have a right to shoot us, then call for "gun control"! — 𝕭𝖗𝖊𝖜 (@Minarchian) April 26, 2026

The surest way to know that a radicalized leftwinger has done something like this is when Democrats start calling for a “national conversation." — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 26, 2026

Exactly. It’s so tiresome but wholly expected.

The reason they do this is so Democrats can launch yet another campaign to strip innocent Americans of their Second Amendment rights.

As predictable as the sun rising in the east. How long until Raskin and co are introducing new gun control legislation? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 26, 2026

democrats are nothing if not predictable. What laws do they want to see passed that would have prevented this? — Senator Beauregard Claghorn (@SenBeauClaghorn) April 26, 2026

They can never answer this question. Ever. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 26, 2026

because they are not sincere about having a serious conversation. Their goal is gun confiscation and that's all they want to discuss. — Senator Beauregard Claghorn (@SenBeauClaghorn) April 26, 2026

Making it harder for honest Americans to purchase guns to protect their families, themselves, and property will do nothing to stop the next crazed Democrat shooter who has been radicalized by his party and its lying legacy media.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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