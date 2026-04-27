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‘Gun Violence’: Dem Jamie Raskin Gets a Fake Narrative Assist From Margaret Brennan of CBS News

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:39 AM on April 27, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

It didn’t take long for the legacy media to shift to its preferred ‘gun violence’ narrative after the White Correspondents’ Association Dinner shooting on Saturday night. Despite this being yet another assassination attempt on President Donald Trump’s life, the legacy media talking heads, already sensing the suspect was one of their fellow Democrats, deliberately started shifting the blame.

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Take a look. (WATCH)

America has endured more than a decade of ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats falsely labeling Trump a pedophile, rapist, fascist, and Hitler. Lies echoed in the suspected shooter’s manifesto.

The pivot away from the dishonest and dangerous rhetoric of the legacy media and the Democrat Party to the nebulous ‘gun violence’ narrative was in full effect on Sunday morning. Here’s Democrat Jamie Raskin getting a ‘national conversation about gun violence’ assist from Margaret Brennan of CBS News. (WATCH)

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Exactly. It’s so tiresome but wholly expected.

The reason they do this is so Democrats can launch yet another campaign to strip innocent Americans of their Second Amendment rights.

Making it harder for honest Americans to purchase guns to protect their families, themselves, and property will do nothing to stop the next crazed Democrat shooter who has been radicalized by his party and its lying legacy media.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GUN CONTROL GUN VIOLENCE JAMIE RASKIN SECOND AMENDMENT

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