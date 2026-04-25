Alleged White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooter Apprehended and Identified

The alleged shooter at the WHCD has been apprehended and is in custody. Some of our favorite tweeps were on hand for the event and shared video of the shooter.

Video of alleged shooter on the ground at WHCD pic.twitter.com/TTPJNUx4Jx — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 26, 2026

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Comfortably Smug shared video of the shooter on the ground. He is clearly male.

NEWS: The attempted shooter at the White House Correspondent's Dinner is 31 year old Cole Tomas Allen from Torrance, California and he is in custody. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 26, 2026

Karol Markowicz is known to have first scoops on identities often. Obviously, this is alleged, but we share it because she is consistently reliable.

Unconfirmed, but Karol has a good record with these kind of things https://t.co/cBSEow2Dd8 — Steve Lookner (@lookner) April 26, 2026

Preserve his internet footprint ASAP. https://t.co/MhN2zprK2k — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) April 26, 2026

Internet sleuths, go to work.

Registered as a No Party Preference voter in L.A. County. https://t.co/fCWJJknQca — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) April 26, 2026

BREAKING: The White House Correspondent's Dinner shooter has been identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen from Torrance, California. pic.twitter.com/GHTIkiFxon https://t.co/FwRS5BnHf5 — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) April 26, 2026

Guy appears to be Caltech grad who got his masters from CSU Dominguez Hills in Comp Sci last year https://t.co/fKzEtwzg2T https://t.co/EPoLNfsKM7 — Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) April 26, 2026

Again, this is not confirmed, but this is early information.

There’s an educator with that name in Torrance that donated $25 to Kamala—not sure if that’s the same guy, but if so, he’s 100% a leftist.



How did he get so close to the President? https://t.co/TNBUJ92XPi — Red Eagle Politics (@RedEaglePatriot) April 26, 2026

I thought one was dead? https://t.co/u32R55jJ7t — Sour Patch Mom ن (@sourpatchlyds) April 26, 2026

Early reports were he was dead, but the video Comfortably Smug shared shows a very alive captive.

She always gets the name first. The best. https://t.co/HiFqFBCJhh — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 26, 2026

Always! Thank goodness the shooter was caught and no one else was injured. What a scary night!

Better capture his socials before they're wiped https://t.co/qiaMiYacR6 — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) April 26, 2026

Pray for our country.

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