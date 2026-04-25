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Alleged White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooter Apprehended and Identified

justmindy
justmindy | 10:20 PM on April 25, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The alleged shooter at the WHCD has been apprehended and is in custody. Some of our favorite tweeps were on hand for the event and shared video of the shooter.

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Comfortably Smug shared video of the shooter on the ground. He is clearly male.

Karol Markowicz is known to have first scoops on identities often. Obviously, this is alleged, but we share it because she is consistently reliable. 

Internet sleuths, go to work.

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Again, this is not confirmed, but this is early information.

Early reports were he was dead, but the video Comfortably Smug shared shows a very alive captive.

Always! Thank goodness the shooter was caught and no one else was injured. What a scary night!

Pray for our country.

Editor’s Note: President Trump and Republicans across the country are doing everything they can to protect our Second Amendment rights and right to self-defense.

Help us continue to report on their efforts and legislative successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM VIDEO WHITE HOUSE

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