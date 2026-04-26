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Jonathan Turley Shares the Truth: The Left Called It a False Flag — Then the Shooter’s Ties Flooded Out

justmindy
justmindy | 3:43 PM on April 26, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

While Hasan Piker and his friends on the Left are insisting last night's attempted murder of President Trump was a 'false flag', factual information about Cole Allen is flooding out. Part of that information is his allegiance to a Far-Left group called 'The Wide Awakes'. To be clear, that is not a right-wing group. 

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Basically, he is reiterating all the same rhetoric all the Democrats post daily, yet they'll act shocked he tried to kill the President.

Accusing political opponents of being pedophiles or Epstein accomplices isn't just reckless rhetoric—it's the kind of inflammatory claim that can incite real-world violence, erode trust in institutions, and backfire spectacularly when the facts don't hold up.

They only seem to care about hate groups when they perceive them as targeting the Left. Real ones rarely register—unless they can frame one that fits the narrative, in which case they’ll swarm it immediately.

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CNN likes to do this. Dispense information in the hours after a crisis and then hope their viewers never learn it was wrong. 

It absolutely is.

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They are being intentionally obtuse.

Sounds like just the kind of hero the Left loves. 

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CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

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