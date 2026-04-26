Jonathan Turley Shares the Truth: The Left Called It a False Flag — Then the Shooter’s Ties Flooded Out

While Hasan Piker and his friends on the Left are insisting last night's attempted murder of President Trump was a 'false flag', factual information about Cole Allen is flooding out. Part of that information is his allegiance to a Far-Left group called 'The Wide Awakes'. To be clear, that is not a right-wing group.

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Cole Allen reportedly belonged to the far-left group "The Wide Awakes" and attended "No Kings" protests in California. His rhetoric in his manifesto is all too familiar among politicians and pundits who are fueling the rage... https://t.co/aygCuvtFaa — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 26, 2026

Basically, he is reiterating all the same rhetoric all the Democrats post daily, yet they'll act shocked he tried to kill the President.

Notice he’s repeating the woke left/right “pedophile” line. https://t.co/aFMTl3igS0 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 26, 2026

Accusing political opponents of being pedophiles or Epstein accomplices isn't just reckless rhetoric—it's the kind of inflammatory claim that can incite real-world violence, erode trust in institutions, and backfire spectacularly when the facts don't hold up.

I don't believe a group called "Wide Awakes" exists because I can't find them on the SPLC's Hate Map. https://t.co/P5M4b7Zm91 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 26, 2026

They only seem to care about hate groups when they perceive them as targeting the Left. Real ones rarely register—unless they can frame one that fits the narrative, in which case they’ll swarm it immediately.

It is abundantly clear this is not a “both sides” issue. https://t.co/WkppM2KlOZ — MAGA ME (@MyHandleNo) April 26, 2026

@JohnMillerCNN so, basically everything you said last night on CNNN was wrong. But the good news is, you said it on the right network for inaccurate information. https://t.co/ib1ZWLcy6g — Ben R (@BenR877) April 26, 2026

CNN likes to do this. Dispense information in the hours after a crisis and then hope their viewers never learn it was wrong.

Incidentally, this is what “woke” always meant: violent revolutionary consciousness. https://t.co/Sc3W1JOxpE — Stranger Ranger (@couragemerry) April 26, 2026

Namely Obama who started it, then Biden compounded it. https://t.co/s4PqXWkkkJ — 🏝🗽PalmTreePatriot2.0🏝🗽 (@GoodmanTam7750) April 26, 2026

It absolutely is.

All that toxic rhetoric has its cost. This is example of how dangerous it actually is. It’s time this behavior ends https://t.co/B21ILnRvLa — P-E-Z (@pez1963) April 26, 2026

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The details emerging about Allen’s background and rhetoric are telling. The only ones struggling to connect the dots are the people who don’t want those dots connected. https://t.co/CIKuh8KZtS — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) April 26, 2026

They are being intentionally obtuse.

This week’s assassin reportedly:



Attended No Kings rallies

Attended @Caltech for mechanical engineering

Donated to and supported VP @KamalaHarris

Was awarded for “teaching” children

Sought to assassinate most of top U.S. government

Is a radical leftist https://t.co/ZS73OgOL1a — Scott Holleran (@ScottHolleran) April 26, 2026

Sounds like just the kind of hero the Left loves.

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