LOLOLOLOLOLOL!

A new poll out from the University of New Hampshire has Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg leading President Joe Biden by 1%:

2024 New Hampshire Democratic Primary: Buttigieg 17%

Biden 16%

Warren 10%

Newsom 10%

Klobuchar 9%

Sanders 8%

Harris 6%

Ocasio-Cortez 5%

Clinton 3%

Abrams 3%

Booker 2%@UNHSurveyCenter, https://t.co/RoN6xetmsl — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) July 26, 2022

Here’s the summary:

Only one-ﬁfth of Granite Staters want President Biden to seek another term in 2024 and support among Democrats has fallen dramatically since last summer. When asked who they would support in a 2024 presidential primary, Biden is tied with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Biden’s personal favorability is at an all-time low and is lower than many possible 2024 candidates among New Hampshire Democrats.

“Buttimentum” time!

For comparison purposes, in 2020 Bernie won the primary, Buttigieg was 2nd and Joe Biden 5th:

When NH Dems were asked who they would support in a 2024 presidential primary, Biden was tied with Buttigieg. (Sanders won 2020 NH Dem primary. Buttigieg was a close 2nd. Biden was 5th.) https://t.co/7DCpyzAp4z — Maureen Groppe (@mgroppe) July 26, 2022

Vice President Kamala Harris at only 6% is pretty funny, too:

Grim tidings for Joe Biden in New Hampshire. Also, LOL at that Kamala Harris number. *Pete Buttigieg* is doubling her up. https://t.co/RdJQ2dLCnh pic.twitter.com/LWkA4DSeY4 — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) July 26, 2022

Mayor Pete is not the savior of the Dem party, that’s pretty clear:

The normie Democrat embrace of Mayor Pete, a charmless technocrat who is allowing all of us to be pummeled by airlines, is a microcosm of why Democrats lose. https://t.co/HRQa676WSA — Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) July 26, 2022

But what’s more interesting is how Dem operatives like Max Burns here are totally onboard with ditching the president:

In a list where moderates are monopolizing the top spots, @ewarren stands alone as an unapologetically progressive voice with credibility among the Democratic center. https://t.co/Ab4MKNBDUy — Max Burns (@themaxburns) July 26, 2022

They can’t help themselves:

All the top candidates in New Hampshire's potential primary are white. https://t.co/dsqF7pf2UX — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) July 26, 2022

***

Recent Posts:

Senate Democrats go into a frothy-mouthed, chest-thumping, authoritarian rage at Hulu for refusing to annoy viewers with their CRAP political ads

Anthony Fauci dares Rand Paul to investigate him for ‘[saving] millions of lives’

Unhinged TEMPER tantrum! Receipt-filled thread BUSTS train wreck Taylor Lorenz for lying and playing the victim AGAIN (screenshots)

Broken clock Adam Kinzinger calls out Democrats for meddling in GOP primaries — and he nails it