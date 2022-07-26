LOLOLOLOLOLOL!
A new poll out from the University of New Hampshire has Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg leading President Joe Biden by 1%:
2024 New Hampshire Democratic Primary:
Buttigieg 17%
Biden 16%
Warren 10%
Newsom 10%
Klobuchar 9%
Sanders 8%
Harris 6%
Ocasio-Cortez 5%
Clinton 3%
Abrams 3%
Booker 2%@UNHSurveyCenter, https://t.co/RoN6xetmsl
— Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) July 26, 2022
Here’s the summary:
Only one-ﬁfth of Granite Staters want President Biden to seek another term in 2024 and support among Democrats has fallen dramatically since last summer. When asked who they would support in a 2024 presidential primary, Biden is tied with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Biden’s personal favorability is at an all-time low and is lower than many possible 2024 candidates among New Hampshire Democrats.
“Buttimentum” time!
Buttimentum! https://t.co/lWxnOVNHJ2
— Tom Gara (@tomgara) July 26, 2022
For comparison purposes, in 2020 Bernie won the primary, Buttigieg was 2nd and Joe Biden 5th:
When NH Dems were asked who they would support in a 2024 presidential primary, Biden was tied with Buttigieg.
(Sanders won 2020 NH Dem primary. Buttigieg was a close 2nd. Biden was 5th.) https://t.co/7DCpyzAp4z
— Maureen Groppe (@mgroppe) July 26, 2022
Vice President Kamala Harris at only 6% is pretty funny, too:
Grim tidings for Joe Biden in New Hampshire. Also, LOL at that Kamala Harris number. *Pete Buttigieg* is doubling her up. https://t.co/RdJQ2dLCnh pic.twitter.com/LWkA4DSeY4
— Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) July 26, 2022
Mayor Pete is not the savior of the Dem party, that’s pretty clear:
The normie Democrat embrace of Mayor Pete, a charmless technocrat who is allowing all of us to be pummeled by airlines, is a microcosm of why Democrats lose. https://t.co/HRQa676WSA
— Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) July 26, 2022
But what’s more interesting is how Dem operatives like Max Burns here are totally onboard with ditching the president:
In a list where moderates are monopolizing the top spots, @ewarren stands alone as an unapologetically progressive voice with credibility among the Democratic center. https://t.co/Ab4MKNBDUy
— Max Burns (@themaxburns) July 26, 2022
They can’t help themselves:
All the top candidates in New Hampshire's potential primary are white. https://t.co/dsqF7pf2UX
— Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) July 26, 2022
***
