We know you know our policy of not covering randos on Twitter because without that blue-check they could be anyone. HOWEVER, and join along if you know this rule as well as we do, if the person in question tweets something so hilarious, smart, horrible, awful, or stupid that it MUST be shared with the masses, we’ll write about it.

Especially when the trolling of the tweet is making it viral, like this from self-proclaimed liberal activist, ‘Karol Brown.’

Note, if you have to tell people you’re smart … eh.

My IQ is about 140. I have a law degree from Yale, a master's degree from Harvard, and two bachelor's degrees. You? — Karol Brown, Immigration Reform Now (@KarolBrown) July 24, 2022

Now, we can’t see what she’s responding to because those tweets are gone. And nobody can actually reply to Karol because she turned replies off BUT you know, Tweeps will always find a way.

So much dragging:

In today's episode of "That's how Twitter works", our self professed protagonist, with nothing of value to add, finishes with the retina detaching inclusion of her IQ and degree list in addition to the followers only can reply. Let's see how Twitter responds. https://t.co/w02k7DZI2R pic.twitter.com/2qqNHWnUKz — Ms Construed aka Carolyn (@casteffen315) July 26, 2022

Could there be a more insufferable, obnoxious tweet out there today? Her boasting of her supposed intelligence speaks volumes… Her degrees aren't worth the paper they're printed on. https://t.co/VHb1zut7a2 — oldhouselover (@oldhouselover1) July 26, 2022

Interesting to see someone with all those accolades still be completely wrong. Goes to show that Ivy league schools aren't really worth their accreditation. https://t.co/yquH19BjoN — Yasper Rose (@Yasper_Rose) July 26, 2022

all those feathers in your cap and still so clearly deeply unhappy. "Liberal Activist" Karol Brown taking L's hard today https://t.co/otzPxbJxuc — TheQuartering (Humble Bean Merchant) (@TheQuartering) July 26, 2022

Ok but how are your sandwich making skills? https://t.co/BHEx2AilRC — ⚜️ • 𝕸𝖎𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖊𝖑 • ⚜️ (@CovfefeMichael1) July 26, 2022

Fair question.

Great skill to have.

Oh yeah? Well, I slept at a Holiday Inn Express last night … https://t.co/gXUKwL8kZt — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 26, 2022

Ok, so we’re not supposed to use our own tweets but C’MON THAT’S FUNNY.

All that intelligence didnt stop that ratio though, wow. https://t.co/0keM9WTGkv — Cringe Limbs James 🌈🇺🇦🌈🇺🇦🌈🇺🇦🌈🇺🇦🌈🇺🇦 (@BidenSuperfan1) July 26, 2022

Not even close.

She’s the victim y’all.

The trolls are out in force making nasty insults. All because I dared to suggest that Americans shouldn't have to fear being shot in churchea, concerts, grocery stores, or schools. We don't have to live in fear. A well regulated militia means we can regulate weapons. #gunsafety — Karol Brown, Immigration Reform Now (@KarolBrown) July 26, 2022

And she’s clueless about the Second Amendment (even with that IQ and multiple degrees) but THAT’S another story.

***

