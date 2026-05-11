Chelsea Handler’s 'Brutal' Draft Roast Implodes: Ma’am, Men Have Been Registering at 18 Since Forever

Last night, Chelsea Handler was on a Netflix roast for actor/comedian Kevin Hart. Besides making jokes about all of her abortions, she also wondered if the young white guys in the audience who supported Trump had signed up for the Mandatory Draft.

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Chelsea Handler: “Now that your favorite leader is making the draft mandatory, I assume all of you will be signing up to go fight in Iran. Or do you tough alpha males only go to the Middle East for comedy festivals?”



Brutal. pic.twitter.com/JswjCBxkfR — Vatnik Soup (@P_Kallioniemi) May 11, 2026

By the way, there is no mandatory draft. The last time there was a draft was the 1970's. Maybe she should read a book.

But... every one she's "roasting" had to sign up for the draft when they turned 18.



They all did that already. https://t.co/Qfn4cvHeSB — RBe (@RBPundit) May 11, 2026

Also, every guy in the audience did sign up for the draft (should it ever happen again) when they turned 18. There just isn't a mandatory draft right now.

Political discourse in the country has just become incessant and blatant lying for headlines, clicks, internet views. Really deranged. https://t.co/OXIhY0YQjb — captive dreamer (@captive_dreamer) May 11, 2026

She might have been funny if the draft had actually been made mandatory, and if there were troops actually in Iran.

But sure, “brutal”. https://t.co/j5RoSTttPA — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) May 11, 2026

Their TDS is so bad, they don't live in reality.

Chelsea Handler roasting Shane Gillis and Tony Hinchcliffe over a festival they didn’t even attend while her ex Jo Koy was actually there performing is elite levels of irony. https://t.co/q76EQX4gO8 pic.twitter.com/ppDbEKNJUD — Kill Tony Playground (@ktplayground) May 11, 2026

Peak irony.

Is the draft here ? Who got drafted ? I don’t even think about Iran or hear about it women are dorks and not funny and just worry about women s**t ( not real things ) https://t.co/rQ45geArWi — Blex.S4L 🦆🌭 (@BarterBlex) May 11, 2026

Not all women are dorks and humorless. Just Leftist women.

I’m just impressed she managed to sober up enough to deliver this while on her feet. https://t.co/zBvnDgiyTq — Ash and Stems (@cigarsandlegs) May 11, 2026

Wonders never cease.

She really thought she did something there https://t.co/4eN9tTIExE — Dr. E. GarbleGarble (@MrsG8086) May 11, 2026

What you'll quickly find out is that 90% of women in the US have no idea that men have been required to register for the draft for decades. — MinorityOpinion (@Minority0pinion) May 11, 2026

Women who are mothers of boys should know this.

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Talk to the ladies in your life about the draft. It's crazy how few know that pretty much every able bodied guy has to register at 18 — Meme Emporium (@MayMayEmporium) May 11, 2026

She’s a moron. A very self confident moron. — No One (@brbrjmsbrnts) May 11, 2026

Very loud and very wrong.

I’m wondering if @chelseahandler knows this? Is she aware it was already mandatory but now it’s automatic instead of young men having to go fill out necessary paperwork? — Joan Triomp (@JTriomp) May 11, 2026

I keep waiting for some evidence this woman is actually a comedian. — Matthew Dempsey (@mwdempsey2814) May 11, 2026

That's what I'm saying. The joke didn't make any sense and that's why Tony wasn't laughing... — Mizzou Dawg (@573mizzoudawg) May 11, 2026

Maybe he wasn't laughing because she wasn't funny.

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