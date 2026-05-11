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Chelsea Handler’s 'Brutal' Draft Roast Implodes: Ma’am, Men Have Been Registering at 18 Since Forever

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on May 11, 2026
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Last night, Chelsea Handler was on a Netflix roast for actor/comedian Kevin Hart. Besides making jokes about all of her abortions, she also wondered if the young white guys in the audience who supported Trump had signed up for the Mandatory Draft. 

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By the way, there is no mandatory draft. The last time there was a draft was the 1970's. Maybe she should read a book.

Also, every guy in the audience did sign up for the draft (should it ever happen again) when they turned 18. There just isn't a mandatory draft right now. 

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Their TDS is so bad, they don't live in reality.

Peak irony.

Not all women are dorks and humorless. Just Leftist women.

Wonders never cease.

Women who are mothers of boys should know this. 

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Very loud and very wrong.

Maybe he wasn't laughing because she wasn't funny. 

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