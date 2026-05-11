Stomp and Circumstance: Cosplaying Dem Justin Pearson Does ‘Praise Dance’ During Graduatio...
Pete Hegseth Has Thoughts About Sen. Mark Kelly 'Blabbing on TV' About Supposed...
LA Mayoral Hopeful Spencer Pratt Is the Anti-Mamdani, Supports Poopless, Stab-Free Public...
Economic Analysis: Wages Are Not Behaving
Ashley Allison Makes Scott Jennings’ Point That Ending Race-Based Districts Doesn’t Suppre...
Andy McCarthy Sounds Warning Siren About Caribbean Strikes
Jessica Tarlov PRAISES AOC for Moronic Attacks on Billionaires, Trips SPECTACULARLY Over H...
VIP
Thomas Massie Accused Me of Getting PAID to Disagree With Him and All...
DAMNING, Receipt-Filled Thread About VA State Sen. Louise Lucas' CRIMINAL Business Partner...
REEE! COPE-pocalypse CONTINUES! Dems Come Up With New (and Even DUMBER) Ideas After...
VIP
People Think This Photo of Justin Pearson Standing Up to the KKK Should...
Judge Rules DOGE ‘Blatantly Used’ Race and Sex in Mass Termination of Federal...
Ted Cruz Grades AOC's History Paper on Who the American Revolution Was Fought...
Woman Who Refused to Work With Prosecutors Didn’t Want to Send Another Black...

Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on May 11, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

A belated happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there. We would have loved to give you the gift of a Monday-less week, but alas, Sunday birthed another Monday, just like clockwork.

Advertisement

It's going to be okay, however, because we're going to try to take the sting off of transitioning from a weekend of receiving queen treatment to the worst day of the week with some good old-fashioned laughs.

Let's see what funny memes, clips, and jokes this past week gave us.

Mother's Day memes and jokes, you say? Why not.

LOL. Yes, the Marco Rubio meme lives on. Will there be enough to have another Rubio Tuesday? Maybe …

We know there are moms out there who have a pile of laundry today because they were given a 'break' from laundry duty over the weekend. 😂

Exactly like that. LOL.

LOL.

Recommended

Stomp and Circumstance: Cosplaying Dem Justin Pearson Does ‘Praise Dance’ During Graduation Ceremony
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Okay, that's just messed up. 😂

Truth. Face it, dads, you're never going to compete with a crappy card from the child she carried for 9 months.

Crying! 😂😂😂

Moms are always gonna do mom things. 😂

Oh, yeah, there was another day of celebration this past week. It's the day when everyone flocks to their local Mexican restaurant and, for some reason, pronounces words like 'chimichanga' with extra gusto.

HAHA! How many of you have dogs that act exactly like this?

Ouch. GenXers are heartbroken.

Advertisement

Translation: 'I've probably seen it more than 100 times and the ending still kills me every time.'

Yes, we've seen it before, and yes, we laugh every time. 😂

As you might expect, the internet was still letting Elizabeth Warren have it.

Bwahaha!

LOLOLOL! Raise your hand if you pronounce 'fragile' this way.

Please, no. 😂

Yes, there's a new virus in town.

LOL, and yuck.

HAHA!

Bwahaha!

'Do you sleep with your bedroom door closed? According to experts, you really shouldn't.'

Hey, orange cat needs to be able to jump on your face when you're having the best sleep of your life.

Advertisement

Brilliant! 😂

LOL.

Speaking of clowns … the folks of Twitter/X were having fun with Democrat Justin Pearson showboating at a commencement speech.

That sounds about right. 😂

LOLOLOL!

Stop, drop, and roll, Justin!

We've all had THAT neighbor. 😂

We're dying over here. 💀

We don't care what the Olive Garden haters say, those breadsticks are amazing. 😂

We can think of worse ways to go. LOL.

HA!

Advertisement

Shadow Tiger, Hidden Doggo. 😂

LOLOLOL.

Well played.

LOL. Animal Twitter/X is amazing lately.

Oh, man. 😂

We're gonna wrap it up this week with a throwback to the hilarious delivery of Norm Macdonald.

Man, we miss that guy.

That would be the fitting way to start your Monday morning, wouldn't it?

Try to get out there and have a peaceful and non-eventful Monday, but if you can't, just know that we'll be back here next week with another dose of laughter to help us all get through.

Until we meme again …

Editor’s Note: Do you want the country to be run by people who can't meme? Of course you don't. So please join Twitchy's special brand of conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media with a smile. Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth with humor.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

MONDAY MORNING MEME MADNESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Stomp and Circumstance: Cosplaying Dem Justin Pearson Does ‘Praise Dance’ During Graduation Ceremony
Warren Squire
Pete Hegseth Has Thoughts About Sen. Mark Kelly 'Blabbing on TV' About Supposed Classified Iran Info
Doug P.
Jessica Tarlov PRAISES AOC for Moronic Attacks on Billionaires, Trips SPECTACULARLY Over Her Own Wealth
Sam J.
Ashley Allison Makes Scott Jennings’ Point That Ending Race-Based Districts Doesn’t Suppress Black Voters
Warren Squire
LA Mayoral Hopeful Spencer Pratt Is the Anti-Mamdani, Supports Poopless, Stab-Free Public Transportation
Warren Squire
Economic Analysis: Wages Are Not Behaving
Jacob B.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Stomp and Circumstance: Cosplaying Dem Justin Pearson Does ‘Praise Dance’ During Graduation Ceremony Warren Squire
Advertisement