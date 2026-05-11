Monday Morning Meme Madness

A belated happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there. We would have loved to give you the gift of a Monday-less week, but alas, Sunday birthed another Monday, just like clockwork.

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It's going to be okay, however, because we're going to try to take the sting off of transitioning from a weekend of receiving queen treatment to the worst day of the week with some good old-fashioned laughs.

Let's see what funny memes, clips, and jokes this past week gave us.

Happy Mother's Day from the 1990s. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Bz8YFKGqRN — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) May 10, 2026

Mother's Day memes and jokes, you say? Why not.

Guess who’s in charge of watching the kids while all the moms are at the spa for Mother’s Day 😭 pic.twitter.com/Jbn26vfJRd — Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) May 9, 2026

LOL. Yes, the Marco Rubio meme lives on. Will there be enough to have another Rubio Tuesday? Maybe …

Some laughter for the afternoon 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/uopd7sqE05 — 💥Texas Girl💥 (@Ilegvm) May 7, 2026

We know there are moms out there who have a pile of laundry today because they were given a 'break' from laundry duty over the weekend. 😂

Caught my wife doing laundry and stopped her immediately. I said, “Babe, it’s Mother’s Day. You don’t do chores today. Go sit down and relax; these clothes will still be here tomorrow.”



I’m such a good husband. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) May 10, 2026

Exactly like that. LOL.

LOL.

Okay, that's just messed up. 😂

Me: Buys my wife flowers, candy and a gold necklace for Mother’s Day



Our son walks in with a $3 Walmart Mother’s Day card:



😂😭 pic.twitter.com/L7syb4f3k6 — Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) May 10, 2026

Truth. Face it, dads, you're never going to compete with a crappy card from the child she carried for 9 months.

they didn't have flowers at walmart so my mama getting cilantro — dior ✞ (@deeore5) May 10, 2026

Crying! 😂😂😂

This reporter getting interrupted by his mother is still one of th best videos of all internet. pic.twitter.com/wYtzRTXnq8 — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) May 10, 2026

Moms are always gonna do mom things. 😂

pic.twitter.com/JvwSPapEyS — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) May 5, 2026

Oh, yeah, there was another day of celebration this past week. It's the day when everyone flocks to their local Mexican restaurant and, for some reason, pronounces words like 'chimichanga' with extra gusto.

She ignores everything except the magic word 😂 pic.twitter.com/jT5ultCGQo — Puppies 🐶 (@Puppieslover) May 5, 2026

HAHA! How many of you have dogs that act exactly like this?

Ouch. GenXers are heartbroken.

Probablemente la he visto más de 100 veces y el final todavía me mata cada vez 😂😅 pic.twitter.com/ExQXD1Iqy4 — Hombre Imparable (@Hombrelmparable) May 7, 2026

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Translation: 'I've probably seen it more than 100 times and the ending still kills me every time.'

Yes, we've seen it before, and yes, we laugh every time. 😂

As you might expect, the internet was still letting Elizabeth Warren have it.

Nice. Bass Pro Shop next door. https://t.co/BzUrexYz4Y — Scott Barber (@thescottbarber) May 10, 2026

Bwahaha!

LOLOLOL! Raise your hand if you pronounce 'fragile' this way.

Nurses practicing their TikTok hantavirus dances pic.twitter.com/OwrrlnsznE — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) May 7, 2026

Please, no. 😂

Yes, there's a new virus in town.

If your pillow looks like this, don't worry about hantavirus pic.twitter.com/JPhFjarDrQ — Hoodville (@Hoodville_) May 10, 2026

LOL, and yuck.

Nurses working out in preparation for their hantavirus TikTok videos pic.twitter.com/L5TvcDncHp — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) May 9, 2026

HAHA!

Bwahaha!

'Do you sleep with your bedroom door closed? According to experts, you really shouldn't.'

Hey, orange cat needs to be able to jump on your face when you're having the best sleep of your life.

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If it works, it works 😂 pic.twitter.com/qJgISzfEm1 — Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) May 10, 2026

Brilliant! 😂

LOL.

Speaking of clowns … the folks of Twitter/X were having fun with Democrat Justin Pearson showboating at a commencement speech.

My 4 year old when I tell him he can’t eat Skittles for breakfast pic.twitter.com/9ZAGuBI2io — Magills (@magills_) May 10, 2026

That sounds about right. 😂

My dog when he hears someone say ‘outside’ pic.twitter.com/K70t1nKJcw — Magills (@magills_) May 10, 2026

LOLOLOL!

Stop, drop, and roll, Justin!

The guy in the apartment above me pic.twitter.com/8CsScwR03n — Jill (@11MyJam) May 11, 2026

We've all had THAT neighbor. 😂

Do NOT eat the shrimp gumbo at the AutoZone on Lyndale pic.twitter.com/eY0fDyPXNs — Kyle Potter (@kpottermn) May 10, 2026

We're dying over here. 💀

We don't care what the Olive Garden haters say, those breadsticks are amazing. 😂

We can think of worse ways to go. LOL.

HA!

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Shadow Tiger, Hidden Doggo. 😂

LOLOLOL.

Well played.

to kill a WHAT???? — mockingbird (@mockingbirdpimp) May 10, 2026

LOL. Animal Twitter/X is amazing lately.

I used to think orthopedic shoes were overrated…



But I stand corrected. — PUNS (@ThePunnyWorld) May 11, 2026

Oh, man. 😂

We're gonna wrap it up this week with a throwback to the hilarious delivery of Norm Macdonald.

Man, we miss that guy.

That would be the fitting way to start your Monday morning, wouldn't it?

Try to get out there and have a peaceful and non-eventful Monday, but if you can't, just know that we'll be back here next week with another dose of laughter to help us all get through.

Until we meme again …

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